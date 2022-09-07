ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

VISTA.Today

Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman

President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion

Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

In a ‘Strategic Partnership,’ Centric Bank Merges with First Commonwealth Bank

Centric Bank has announced the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger providing for the merger of Centric with and into First Commonwealth Bank in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $16.20 per share, or approximately $144 million in the aggregate, based upon the preceding 10-day volume weighted average closing stock price of First Commonwealth as of Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice

CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
BLUE BELL, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank to Host Free First-Time Home Buyers Seminar

Malvern Bank will host a free “First-Time Home Buyers” seminar on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 12:30 PM in the bank’s Downingtown/Lionville office, which is located at 537 West Uwchlan Ave. Registration is required and can be made at Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com. The seminar’s focus will be:. The...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year

Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
EXTON, PA
gridphilly.com

Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
VISTA.Today

‘We Grow Mushrooms Every Day of the Year’: Local Producers Take Full Advantage of Morel Momentum

Mushrooms have continued to grow in popularity and local producers are making sure to take full advantage of the momentum, writes Sarah Louise Klose for the Produce Business. Pennsylvania is currently the nation’s main producer of mushrooms, with Chester County being responsible for the majority of the more than 435 million pounds of mushrooms produced per year.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

