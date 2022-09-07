Read full article on original website
Malvern-Based Fintech Company, Cantaloupe, Sees Fruitful Future with New CEO
Malvern-based financial technology company Cantaloupe Inc. has named a new CEO who will replace its current CEO, Sean Feeney, on Oct. 1, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Ravi Venkatesan, who has been chief operating officer since February, was chosen to take over the firm. Additionally, he will...
Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman
President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced
Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion
Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
Wayne-Based Consulting, Brokerage Firm Acquired by Camden’s Conner Strong & Buckelew
Armstrong Doyle & Carroll, a Wayne employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm, has been acquired by Camden-based Conner Strong & Buckelew, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This will help the South Jersey insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting...
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. This in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Pa Careerlink Chester County offices, 479 Thomas Jones Way Suite 500, in Exton. This seminar is designed to introduce you...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
In a ‘Strategic Partnership,’ Centric Bank Merges with First Commonwealth Bank
Centric Bank has announced the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger providing for the merger of Centric with and into First Commonwealth Bank in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $16.20 per share, or approximately $144 million in the aggregate, based upon the preceding 10-day volume weighted average closing stock price of First Commonwealth as of Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
New Idea Arises for What Lies Ahead for Quality Inn in West Chester
After failed attempts green light apartments and self-storage units to replace the Quality Inn in West Chester, Sam Tarantini, managing director of Branchport Capital, now hopes to receive approval for an assisted living center and self-storage units at the site, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. No formal...
Forbes Ranks Top Employers in America; Two are in Chester County
Forbes recently released a report that lists the top employers per state in America, and out of 100 ranked in Pennsylvania, two are located in Chester County, writes Yolanda Baruch for Forbes.
Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice
CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
Golftoberfest Coming Oct. 20 Benefits Safe Harbor Inc. of Chester County
Join the fun at the Golftoberfest Fundraiser benefitting Safe Harbor of Chester County, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Ron Jaworski’s Downingtown Country Club at 93 Country Club Drive in Downingtown. Check-in, registration, and practice begin at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20. Lunch will be offered at 11 a.m. and the...
Malvern Bank to Host Free First-Time Home Buyers Seminar
Malvern Bank will host a free “First-Time Home Buyers” seminar on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 12:30 PM in the bank’s Downingtown/Lionville office, which is located at 537 West Uwchlan Ave. Registration is required and can be made at Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com. The seminar’s focus will be:. The...
See How This West Grove Company Declared Freedom from Electric Grid
Sycamore International in West Grove.Image via TerraSol Energies. West Grove-based Sycamore International declared freedom from the electric grid last month after the company installed a new battery storage system to support its rooftop solar system, writes Andrew Maykuth for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Small Business Owners in Coatesville Have Chance to Showcase Products, Services in Newest Project
The Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance has announced that it will create a small business incubator at 228 East Lincoln Highway, where the former Coatesville Army-Navy store was located. Aptly named, the Made In Coatesville Small Business Incubator will provide a physical location for entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products...
STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year
Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
gridphilly.com
Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
WCU Student Paints Mural to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary of West Chester Nonprofit
West Chester University student Noah Burns has been busy creating a mural celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the Friends Association, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. Burns, a sophomore in the school’s Art and Design department, is painting the wall on the side of the nonprofit’s...
‘We Grow Mushrooms Every Day of the Year’: Local Producers Take Full Advantage of Morel Momentum
Mushrooms have continued to grow in popularity and local producers are making sure to take full advantage of the momentum, writes Sarah Louise Klose for the Produce Business. Pennsylvania is currently the nation’s main producer of mushrooms, with Chester County being responsible for the majority of the more than 435 million pounds of mushrooms produced per year.
