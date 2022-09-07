ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

VISTA.Today

Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman

President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year

Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Six Chester County Schools Among 40 Top-Rated High Schools in Area

Six Chester County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA

In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
BERWYN, PA
VISTA.Today

PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

‘We Grow Mushrooms Every Day of the Year’: Local Producers Take Full Advantage of Morel Momentum

Mushrooms have continued to grow in popularity and local producers are making sure to take full advantage of the momentum, writes Sarah Louise Klose for the Produce Business. Pennsylvania is currently the nation’s main producer of mushrooms, with Chester County being responsible for the majority of the more than 435 million pounds of mushrooms produced per year.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

