The Assistant Chief of the Ivyland Fire Department’s Station 62 will take the stage to rock out for the area’s 150th birthday. When he isn’t fighting fires, James Cantore can be found singing and playing guitar for Friday Night Phoenix, a tri-state area classic rock band. On Sept. 10, his group will take the stage for a free benefit concert in the small Victorian borough of Ivyland. The concert will held to raise funds for the area’s birthday celebration.

IVYLAND, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO