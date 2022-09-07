Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
Jamison Brewery Showcases Famous “Bucks County” Sign on Beautiful Outdoor Property
Warwick Farm Brewery will house the Bucks County sign for the next few weeks. A Bucks County brewery will be housing a well-known sign on their outdoor property for the next several weeks. Warwick Farm Brewing, located in Jamison, will be showcasing the famous red “Bucks County” sign outside for...
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
New Curator Introduced to Oversee 7,000 Works of Art from Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Collection
Earlier this year, the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford announced plans to hire a curator to manage 7,000 pieces from the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Collection at both the Brandywine Museum and Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, writes Stephan Salisbury for the Philadelphia Inquirer. William Coleman,...
Hatboro Couple Explains Secret to 63-Year Marriage: ‘We Like Each Other’
Gerri and Wayne Diehl (center, in white) and their clan. According to Hatboro couple Gerri and Wayne Diehl, the secret to a long and happy marriage goes beyond just being in love, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We not only love each other, we like each other,”...
PhillyBite
Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street
Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
WCU Student Paints Mural to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary of West Chester Nonprofit
West Chester University student Noah Burns has been busy creating a mural celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the Friends Association, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. Burns, a sophomore in the school’s Art and Design department, is painting the wall on the side of the nonprofit’s...
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
To Celebrate Ivyland’s 150th Birthday, Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Will Take the Stage and Rock Out
The Assistant Chief of the Ivyland Fire Department’s Station 62 will take the stage to rock out for the area’s 150th birthday. When he isn’t fighting fires, James Cantore can be found singing and playing guitar for Friday Night Phoenix, a tri-state area classic rock band. On Sept. 10, his group will take the stage for a free benefit concert in the small Victorian borough of Ivyland. The concert will held to raise funds for the area’s birthday celebration.
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
bctv.org
East Reading Reunion at the Liederkranz 9-6-22
Tom Gajewski discusses the upcoming East Reading Reunion, which will be held on September 18 at the Reading Liederkranz, on Polish American Connection. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the...
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
King of Prussia Neighbor of Valley Forge Lives Close Enough to Discern the Park’s Hidden Gems
Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a King of Prussia resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: One-of-a-Kind Traditional with Highly-Coveted Privacy in Spring City
A stunning traditional home with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. The residence set in the natural lands of French Creek offers highly-coveted privacy and unmatched views throughout. . . This one-of-a-kind home was designed and crafted by Allen Entrekin...
mycouriertribune.com
I'm still a ROCK STAR! Happy 43rd birthday, Pink!
Alecia Beth Moore was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on September 8th, 1979. After spending her youth writing music and performing in local bars and clubs under the stage name of Pink, the budding songstress broke out of a dark childhood that was rocked by divorce and drugs to become the multi-million-selling artist the world knows and loves today.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 33+ Art Exhibits, Festivals, Markets and More
September is in full swing! Head into Downtown Doylestown to enjoy the annual Arts Festival, see an exciting show at Parx Casino, or catch a movie under the stars at Peddler’s Village. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date...
phl17.com
Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years
Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
phillyvoice.com
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022
The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
VISTA.Today
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
