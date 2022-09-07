ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macungie, PA
Phoenixville, PA
Entertainment
State
California State
City
California, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
PhillyBite

Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street

Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Miller
BUCKSCO.Today

To Celebrate Ivyland’s 150th Birthday, Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Will Take the Stage and Rock Out

The Assistant Chief of the Ivyland Fire Department’s Station 62 will take the stage to rock out for the area’s 150th birthday. When he isn’t fighting fires, James Cantore can be found singing and playing guitar for Friday Night Phoenix, a tri-state area classic rock band. On Sept. 10, his group will take the stage for a free benefit concert in the small Victorian borough of Ivyland. The concert will held to raise funds for the area’s birthday celebration.
IVYLAND, PA
bctv.org

East Reading Reunion at the Liederkranz 9-6-22

Tom Gajewski discusses the upcoming East Reading Reunion, which will be held on September 18 at the Reading Liederkranz, on Polish American Connection. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pipe Organ#Movie Info#Organs#Motion Pictures#Performing#The Theatre Organ Society#Wurlitzer Opus#The Colonial Theatre#Garden Suite And Rooftop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Switzerland
mycouriertribune.com

I'm still a ROCK STAR! Happy 43rd birthday, Pink!

Alecia Beth Moore was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on September 8th, 1979. After spending her youth writing music and performing in local bars and clubs under the stage name of Pink, the budding songstress broke out of a dark childhood that was rocked by divorce and drugs to become the multi-million-selling artist the world knows and loves today.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 33+ Art Exhibits, Festivals, Markets and More

September is in full swing! Head into Downtown Doylestown to enjoy the annual Arts Festival, see an exciting show at Parx Casino, or catch a movie under the stars at Peddler’s Village. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years

Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022

The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy