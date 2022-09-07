ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom

The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He...
TheDailyBeast

The Mistress Who Carried Messages Between JFK and the Mob Did It for Love

If it hadn’t been a love affair, Frank Sinatra and JFK may never have met.Judith Campbell’s relationship with Ol’ Blue Eyes lasted only a few months, but they remained close after their split. So, it wasn’t surprising that Sinatra would invite her to Las Vegas in February 1960 to see him perform at The Sands, nor that she would say yes. What was unexpected was that the night would change the course of her life.In the crowd that evening was John F. Kennedy, senator from Massachusetts and candidate for President of the United States.News of JFK’s many mistresses has become...
POTUS
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

