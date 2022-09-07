Read full article on original website
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He...
‘You’d feel better,’ says Utah’s top cop if the public knew all the ways Utah is battling terrorism
When the subject is protection from terrorism, Jess Anderson, director of the Utah Department of Public Safety, is the state’s watchdog. He says coordination between state and federal law enforcement agencies has improved efforts to prevent terrorism.
The Mistress Who Carried Messages Between JFK and the Mob Did It for Love
If it hadn’t been a love affair, Frank Sinatra and JFK may never have met.Judith Campbell’s relationship with Ol’ Blue Eyes lasted only a few months, but they remained close after their split. So, it wasn’t surprising that Sinatra would invite her to Las Vegas in February 1960 to see him perform at The Sands, nor that she would say yes. What was unexpected was that the night would change the course of her life.In the crowd that evening was John F. Kennedy, senator from Massachusetts and candidate for President of the United States.News of JFK’s many mistresses has become...
Eebbers, TSA's oldest and cutest bomb-sniffing dog, retires after a decade of service
A Transportation Security Administration K9 named Eebbers has retired after nearly a decade of service, during which he earned the distinction of being the agency's oldest working bomb-sniffing dog, as well as its cutest. This is an objective fact (though it's also true that every dog is the best dog):...
