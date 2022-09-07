ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Pennsylvania Health
Six Chester County Schools Among 40 Top-Rated High Schools in Area

Six Chester County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
Amazon Fresh Debuts First Delaware County Store in Broomall

Amazon Fresh opened its latest Philadelphia-area store on Thursday in Delaware County, the second of several planned throughout the region, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 40,000-square-foot grocery store opened at the site of a former Giant at 2924 Springfield Road in the Broomall Commons shopping center. Giant relocated to...
‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
New Castle County Police Announce Passing of Canines

(New Castle, Del. 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is saddened to announce the passing of retired Canines (K-9s) Dayan and Max. Canine (K-9) Dayan was a Belgian Malinois from France. He was a dual-purpose K-9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection. Over the span of his career, 2010 to 2015, he had over 73 criminal apprehensions and located a number of lost or missing juveniles and senior citizens. He has also assisted in seizing over $500,000 USC in suspected drug proceeds and hundreds of pounds of narcotics. K-9 Dayan worked with Retired K-9 Handler Joseph Rago.
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year

Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
One dead after crash in Lancaster County

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police has released details of a fatal crash that occurred on the morning of Friday, Sept. 9. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the crash...
CCEDC’s Seedcopa Welcomes Portfolio, Compliance Specialist

Seedcopa + SeedcoDE, an affiliate of the Chester County Economic Development Council, has expanded its team after a record year of SBA 504 lending in Eastern Pennsylvania. Loaida Rodriguez has been named Portfolio and Compliance Specialist at Seedcopa, a Certified Development Company that specializes in helping businesses in Pennsylvania and Delaware access below-market interest rates through government loan programs.
Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco

Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

