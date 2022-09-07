Rayne Police investigate alleged second-degree murder

RAYNE, La. ( KLFY ) — Rayne Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at the intersection of Bailey and West C St. just before 11 p.m. on last night, Sept. 6. According to a Facebook post by Rayne Police , officers discovered the victim, Willie Robinson Jr., 56, of Kaplan, had been shot to death at the scene.

Further investigation led officers to believe Hulon Williams III, 43, shot Robinson Jr. The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Officers arrested Hulon Williams III on Reynolds St. Williams was booked into the APSO on one count of second-degree murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.