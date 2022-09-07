ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

Rayne Police investigate alleged second-degree murder

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDA7p_0hlBSODI00

RAYNE, La. ( KLFY ) — Rayne Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at the intersection of Bailey and West C St. just before 11 p.m. on last night, Sept. 6. According to a Facebook post by Rayne Police , officers discovered the victim, Willie Robinson Jr., 56, of Kaplan, had been shot to death at the scene.

Further investigation led officers to believe Hulon Williams III, 43, shot Robinson Jr. The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Officers arrested Hulon Williams III on Reynolds St. Williams was booked into the APSO on one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Kaplan, LA
Rayne, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Rayne, LA
Kaplan, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Apso#Nexstar Media Inc
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
LACASSINE, LA
KLFY News 10

Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place.   Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 8, 2022. Shannon Jay Martinez, 55, Starks: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; no turn signals. Debra Lyn Hodges, 32, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; drug paraphernalia. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Chief Lartigue warns against juvenile crime

Chief Neal Lartigue reports juvenile arrest for multiple crimes and issues safety warning. On September 8, 2022, a 16 year old juvenile has been arrested for the third time by the Ville Platte Police Department. Today’s arrest was on the charge of 5 counts of simple burglary. The charges stem from an investigation of 5 vehicles that were broken into. .
VILLE PLATTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bond set at $750K for Louisiana man accused of rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a report of rape. Deputies went to a local hospital on Saturday, September 3, and initiated an investigation into this claim. “During the investigation, detectives received information identifying the suspect as Jose R. Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles,” according to […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 2 Alvin Joseph Broussard, 33, 300 block of North 12th, Eunice. Resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Gwendolyn Denise Simien, 47, 200 block of Acadia, Eunice. Simple battery, disturbing the peace-drunkeness, resisting an officer. Amy D. Miller, 47, 1000 block of West Vine, Eunice. Operating a…
EUNICE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy