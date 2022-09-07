ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Let the citizens vote. no need for the political drama over licenses. or trying for unionization it will be up to the public not the hacks that are going against rec 2022#

northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Judge Tosses Out Lawsuit About Recreational Marijuana Ballot Measure

(Missourinet) A recreational marijuana ballot measure can appear on Missouri’s general election ballot in November after all. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker has dismissed a lawsuit against Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, alleging that Ashcroft broke the law by certifying thousands of un-validated signatures. Ashcroft says new technology allowed his office to digitally verify what election workers could not. The ballot measure would allow adult use of marijuana and expunge nonviolent convictions involving three pounds or less of marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Legal Missouri 2022#Aclu#Missouri Norml
kwos.com

Going to bat for Missouri’s veterans

Jefferson City State Rep. Dave Griffith is working hard to make sure Missouri veterans don’t take their own lives. Griffith chairs the House Interim Committee on Veterans Mental Health and Suicide. He says they heard some compelling testimony from former Army medic John Morelock. In 2019, 188 Missouri veterans...
MISSOURI STATE
stlmag.com

Budding Prospects: Is Amendment 3 the best way for Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana—or is it “a scam”?

Missourians will get a chance on November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. They may well seize it: Nearly two-thirds of registered voters told pollsters in May that they supported the general concept. Other states have made the move—19 at last count—and have so far avoided societal collapse (even if Illinois loves tempting fate). Here in the Show-Me State, we already have a tightly regulated cannabis industry for medicinal purposes; upon passage of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, that industry would stay roughly the same size in the first year but start selling for fun purposes too.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Deadline to submit photos for Missouri DNR Photo Contest is October 1st

Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The contest offers you the opportunity to capture your favorite moments in Missouri’s rich natural and cultural resources and share them for all to enjoy. The contest runs from April 1 through Oct. 1.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

New State Law Affecting The Homeless Being Challenged

(Jefferson City) A legal challenge has been filed against a new state law that affects Missouri’s homeless population. House Bill 1606 makes it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization and restricts the way state funds can be used for the homeless. The lawsuit filed Tuesday argues...
kiowacountysignal.com

Abortion is back on the ballot in Kansas this November

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
KANSAS STATE
KISS 106

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE

