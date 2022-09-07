Read full article on original website
No. 2 Westfield’s Kaevon Eddington bulldozes in season-opening win over Amherst, winning 42-15: ‘He’s physical and he runs hard’
AMHERST — The No. 2 Westfield football team had the start to the fall that it was hoping for, as the Bombers put on a dominant showing on Amherst’s home field, defeating the Hurricanes, 42-15. To open the second quarter, Kaevon Eddington got Westfield off to the races, rushing down the field for a 75-yard run and put the Bomber’s on the 3-yard line. Jaxson St. Pierre pitched the ball back to Eddington, who ran it in for the touchdown and got all the glory on the impressive three-play drive.
Scoreboard: Cam Erickson leads East Longmeadow golf over Agawam
The East Longmeadow golf team earned its second win of the season as the Sparatns edged Agawam, 163-166, at its home course.
Springfield International Charter debuts football team in loss to Mahar
ORANGE — When the opening lyrics to “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill played over the PA system at Mahar Regional High School, Springfield International Charter couldn’t contain its excitement. Players and coaches alike began singing the motivational words.
Sean Murphy’s interception return gives No. 3 Minnechaug football win over No. 4 West Springfield
WILBRAHAM – The No. 3 Minnechaug football team needed a monumental defensive play late in the fourth quarter against No. 4 West Springfield on Friday night.
Bombers spoil Amherst’s Friday Night Football opener
WESTFIELD – Westfield often scored in the blink of an eye during their high school football season opener Friday night at Amherst with two scoring plays of 49 yards or better and five plays of 21 yards or better, but it all added up to one long, drawn-out “W”.
Ludlow boys soccer continues hot start to season, defeats Smith League rival Longmeadow, 3-1
LUDLOW — The Ludlow boys soccer team continued its strong start to the season Thursday night, defeating Longmeadow, 3-1, at home.
What Happened Friday: Week 1 of Western Mass. football & more
The Western Mass. high school season is in full swing, and Friday night featured plenty of action. The Minnechaug football team had one of the most dramatic finishes of the night, using a late and monumental defensive play to defeat West Springfield.
Scoreboard: Tyler McDonald helps Belchertown golf edge Northampton & more
The Belchertown golf team came away with a 13.5-10.5 win over Northampton Thursday at Cold Spring Country Club behind strong performances from its No. 4, 5 and 6 golfers.
Scoreboard: 20 combined digs between Shelby O’Leary, Lillian Poirier lead Franklin Tech past Smith Voc. & more
It might have taken five sets (23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 21-25, 15-6), but the Franklin Tech girl's volleyball team served Smith Voc. its first loss of the season at home on Friday.
Ben Sledzieski’s five touchdowns lead No. 7 Northampton football as Blue Devils open season with win over No. 17 Hoosac Valley
NORTHAMPTON — The senior leaders of the No. 7 Northampton football team made it a mission to improve during the offseason. To accomplish their goals in their final high school season, they needed to outwork others over the summer.
William Watson III, Central football blank Central Catholic in state championship rematch
LAWRENCE — University of Nebraska verbal-commit and Springfield Central football quarterback William Watson III sat on his team’s bus.
No. 9 Agawam football runs away from No. 13 Chicopee Comp, tops Colts 35-6
AGAWAM — The No. 9 Agawam football team likes to run, and it showed why in its season opener against the No. 13 Chicopee Comp Friday.
East Longmeadow’s Michael Budd to be inducted into MSTCA Hall of Fame
Michael Budd is headed to the Hall of Fame.
Woodstock Academy football player still in ICU after suffering seizure during game, coach says
ENFIELD — A Woodstock Academy football player was hospitalized Friday night after suffering a seizure during a game at Enfield High School, officials said. Football coach and Athletic Director Sean Saucier said the player, who is his son, remained in the Intensive Care Unit on Saturday afternoon. His son...
Mayflower Marathon finds new home at MGM Springfield
One of the largest annual food drives in New England has found its new home. The Mayflower Marathon will partner with the MGM Springfield casino this fall, aiming to continue feeding thousands of Western Massachusetts residents with a food and donation drive spread out over three days in November. For...
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
Westover officials warn of loud weekend of training
Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area - it's about to get loud.
Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway. According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker...
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
