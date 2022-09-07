The Salvation Army reveals the first of five judges for the Unmasking The Singer event at Hoyt Sherman on October 22, 2022

Read full article on original website
Celebration of Life for Bill Rogers of Perry
A Celebration of Life for William Rogers, 67, of Perry will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Proletariat at 1213 Second St. in downtown Perry. Bill passed away at home Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Perry, Iowa. Bill was born March 16, 1954, to Robert and Dorothy (Zimmerman)...
Rain cancels Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American celebration
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Saturday’s annual Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American celebration at the Kuehn Conservation Area in rural Redfield, the Dallas County Conservation Board announced Saturday morning. The DCCB’s long-standing position is that one of the best ways to awaken a prairie, and the residents...
Chamber Ambassadors Welcom Air Cut Studio – Midwest Drone Photography and Video
The Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors welcomed new member Aircut Studio – Midwest Drone Photography and Video! Owner and pilot CJ Garland told the story of how previous experience with YouTube and television shooting combined with a COVID furlough led to a new business venture in 2020. His drone company, Aircut Studio, initially focused on shooting images and video of homes, distance parades and other remote activities during the early months of the pandemic. As time has progressed, he’s moved into shooting a wide range of topics like events and weddings, legacy farm photos, Vermeer helicopter HVAC installation, helped document damage for a farm insurance claim, to even a drone light show! A few notable projects include:
PODDING IS WINNING EPISODE 1.1: A Large Pizza in Reverse
An extraordinary game requires an extraordinary event: The Pat and Adam Show is officially back, baby!. Podding is Winning kicks — well, punts — off with a recap of the horrorshow that was Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3. Listen as we struggle to not call them San Diego State, break out wrestling lingo to describe the possible motives of Kirk Ferentz, and try to determine how a large pizza can be eaten backwards. It’s the sort of inanity that you’ve come to expect.
Raccoon River Pet Rescue thanks Dallas County Foundation for grant
In April the Dallas County Foundation (DCF) gave a $6,388.38 grant to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue (RRPR) in Perry to help build a roof over their outdoor dog runs. On Tuesday the RRPR board members hosted a thank-you event for the DCF board members, including a tour of the shelter with special emphasis on the new roof their generosity made possible.
Bucket Course Returns September 14 | Sarah Purcell Will Focus on How Public Spectacles of Grief Shaped Public Memory
Do public events of mourning influence how a society remembers events and people?. In the first Bucket Course of the fall 2022 semester, Dr. Sarah J. Purcell, L.F. Parker Professor of History at Grinnell College, will focus on how, during and after the Civil War, public spectacles of grief shaped public memory.
Bateman Street to close from First to Third starting Friday
Construction will begin Friday, Sept. 9 on stage 1 of the Bateman Street and Rawson Street improvements, the Perry City Hall announced Thursday. Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, will be placing traffic control devices in order to warn residents of the closure of Bateman Street between First Avenue (Iowa Highway 144) and Third Street.
New Family Medicine Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell
(Grinnell, IA – September 7, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Heidi Klingelhofer, DO, MPH, to the Grinnell Family Practice Clinic. She will see patients on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Klingelhofer joins Case Everett, MD, Ian Stock, DO, Kate Beyer, PA-C, Jake Boyer, PA-C, and Kristin Phelps, PA-C, in the clinic practice.
Jayette swimmers fall to visiting Indians
For the second time this season, the swim teams from Indianola and Perry met for a dual meet. By far the larger squad, Indianola could always count upon filling three spots in each of the eight individual races and have two quartets vying to for honors in all three relays. Those additional points (including six diving points earned when in Indianola) have allowed for lopsided wins, including a 115-53 Indian victory earlier this season.
Iowa vs Iowa State: What We’re Watching For
WHO: Iowa State (1-0) WHEN: 3:00 PM CT (Saturday, September 10) WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Brandon Gaudin, Anthony Herron, and Rick Pizzo. RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (TuneIn, or local listings) | SiriusXM Ch. 133/195. STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @IowaFBLive | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. WEATHER:...
Axne says Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa green energy businesses
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne speaks with Todd Miller, President of 1 Source Solar, on the floor of his company’s building about the Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on solar energy in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa fight climate change, U.S....
Clive Community Foundation accepting grant applications
CLIVE, IOWA – Applications are now being accepted from organizations serving the residents of Clive. Community Impact Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to eligible organizations. Applications are due October 10, 2022. “For nearly a decade, the Clive Community Foundation has raised and distributed money to many...
LETTER: Look at the big picture
Last March a majority of voters in the community voted yes on a school bond issue worth over $25 million, but not the 60% which is required. Thankfully, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, we have another chance to consider it. Joyce Kruse’s letter was about voting no because she disagrees with...
Burmeister still employed as boys cross country coach
Nodaway Valley Superintendent Paul Croghan confirmed to the Adair County Free Press Wednesday evening that boys cross country coach Darrell Burmeister was not fired Wednesday and is still employed by the district in that capacity. Rumors around the community have reflected that Burmeister was fired by the district, however Croghan...
Jayette swimmers divide set with Toreadors, Bulldogs
Perry welcomed both Algona and Boone to the MCB Pool Tuesday for a double-dual, in which each team is scored independently against each opponent. Boone nipped Perry, 84-72, with Perry topping Algona, 85-61 while Boone outscored Algona, 105-50. Perry head coach Jean Dowd was pleased with the effort of her...
Panorama netters fall to host Van Meter
VAN METER, IA — Van Meter improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in WCC volleyball with a 3-0 win over visiting Panorama Tuesday. The loss drops the Panthers to 2-4, 0-2. The Bulldogs won on scores on 25-9, 25-14, and 25-12. Jaidyn Sellers led the guests with four kills,...
Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash
Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
Wolverine Berg highest placing local finisher
WINTERSET — The area mascots of Panthers, Eagles, Bulldogs and Wolverines, were in attendance at Winterset’s cross country invitational on Tuesday. The four high school races, held at Lakeview Country Club, started on the first hole, which is a 417 yard par-4. The races were divided into a...
Guest Column: Rural hospitals and their future
A recent public meeting at Adair County Memorial Hospital broached the subject of increasing revenues for hospital services and defining what services are to be locally available. Federal rules are being developed to increase Medicare and Medicaid insurance payments to provider hospitals. These rules offer hospitals the option of becoming a “Rural Emergency Hospital” (REH).
Numerous Waukee teachers sought ‘preferred pronouns’ from students, asked what pronouns should be used with parents
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with school districts across Iowa. Results from that request are still rolling in as some districts have been more successful in understanding what we were asking for and able to obtain the information much faster than others. Waukee School District has been...
