Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iowa.media
Rain cancels Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American celebration
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Saturday’s annual Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American celebration at the Kuehn Conservation Area in rural Redfield, the Dallas County Conservation Board announced Saturday morning. The DCCB’s long-standing position is that one of the best ways to awaken a prairie, and the residents...
iowa.media
Chamber Ambassadors Welcom Air Cut Studio – Midwest Drone Photography and Video
The Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors welcomed new member Aircut Studio – Midwest Drone Photography and Video! Owner and pilot CJ Garland told the story of how previous experience with YouTube and television shooting combined with a COVID furlough led to a new business venture in 2020. His drone company, Aircut Studio, initially focused on shooting images and video of homes, distance parades and other remote activities during the early months of the pandemic. As time has progressed, he’s moved into shooting a wide range of topics like events and weddings, legacy farm photos, Vermeer helicopter HVAC installation, helped document damage for a farm insurance claim, to even a drone light show! A few notable projects include:
iowa.media
Iowa vs Iowa State: What We’re Watching For
WHO: Iowa State (1-0) WHEN: 3:00 PM CT (Saturday, September 10) WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Brandon Gaudin, Anthony Herron, and Rick Pizzo. RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (TuneIn, or local listings) | SiriusXM Ch. 133/195. STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @IowaFBLive | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. WEATHER:...
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Bateman Street to close from First to Third starting Friday
Construction will begin Friday, Sept. 9 on stage 1 of the Bateman Street and Rawson Street improvements, the Perry City Hall announced Thursday. Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, will be placing traffic control devices in order to warn residents of the closure of Bateman Street between First Avenue (Iowa Highway 144) and Third Street.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
KCCI.com
Rain moving into Central Iowa this morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — We've already reached our high temperature for the day at midnight thanks to a cold front passing through the state late last evening. The rain is lagging behind the surface cold front passage this time around as the primary trough to trigger the rain is located well to our west. There are a few embedded lightning strikes within this activity, but overall instability is limited and there shouldn't be much in the way of actual thunderstorms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
iowa.media
New Family Medicine Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell
(Grinnell, IA – September 7, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Heidi Klingelhofer, DO, MPH, to the Grinnell Family Practice Clinic. She will see patients on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Klingelhofer joins Case Everett, MD, Ian Stock, DO, Kate Beyer, PA-C, Jake Boyer, PA-C, and Kristin Phelps, PA-C, in the clinic practice.
Iowan wins $1 million Mega Millions prize
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a convenience store in Ames won someone $1 million. The winner got the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing and is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million in Iowa in a little more than this past month. This ticket was purchased at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
iowa.media
Raccoon River Pet Rescue thanks Dallas County Foundation for grant
In April the Dallas County Foundation (DCF) gave a $6,388.38 grant to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue (RRPR) in Perry to help build a roof over their outdoor dog runs. On Tuesday the RRPR board members hosted a thank-you event for the DCF board members, including a tour of the shelter with special emphasis on the new roof their generosity made possible.
iowa.media
Celebration of Life for Bill Rogers of Perry
A Celebration of Life for William Rogers, 67, of Perry will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Proletariat at 1213 Second St. in downtown Perry. Bill passed away at home Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Perry, Iowa. Bill was born March 16, 1954, to Robert and Dorothy (Zimmerman)...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police will focus traffic safety operation on impaired driving
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Drivers over in West Des Moines should be aware of a traffic safety operation upcoming. The police department will be conducting a joint traffic safety operation focusing on impaired driving on Friday. This operation will be conducted during the evening hours and focus on...
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Comments / 0