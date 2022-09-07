ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after shock Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel in the wake of Tuesday’s chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

German coach Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and the Club World Cup crown in 2022, but has paid the price for an indifferent start to the new campaign.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have worked hard all summer to impose their authority at Chelsea, but this represents the boldest and most sweeping change yet.

Chelsea insisted they had made the change at the “right time” amid the club’s continued transition out of the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea also pledged to move quickly to appoint a replacement for Tuchel.

“Chelsea have today parted company with head coach Thomas Tuchel,” read a club statement published on Wednesday.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the club would like to place on record their gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana leaves the pitch after the Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb (Darko Bandic/AP) (AP)

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

New owners Boehly and Eghbali paid a world-record sports franchise £4.25billion to buy Chelsea from Russian billionaire Abramovich at the end of May.

The ambitious US magnates are in the process of overhauling every aspect of the Blues’ operation, and have acted quickly to unseat Tuchel.

The highly regarded German coach has overseen three defeats in seven matches in the new campaign, after the Blues invested a one-window Premier League record £273million to revamp the squad.

Could Mauricio Pochettino, pictured, succeed Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge? (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Tuchel played a key role in Chelsea’s recruitment this summer, with Boehly acting as interim sporting director as well as chairman.

The former Paris St Germain coach also steered Chelsea through the mire of UK Government sanctions from March to May last season, amid the wider impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Blues’ search for a new sporting director continues, with former Liverpool supremo Michael Edwards still the long-term target.

Now the Blues need a new manager at the Stamford Bridge helm, with Brighton boss Graham Potter and former PSG and Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino among the early candidates.

newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
