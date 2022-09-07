ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Health: Walking can be a prescription to help with joint pain, boost immunity

By Krutika Simon
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Almost exactly a year ago, I switched from a fast-paced, retail-setting job to a job that requires me to sit for approximately eight hours a day. To say the change was drastic is an understatement, but in a great way. I love every aspect of my new job but the reality is that I am far more sedentary than I once was. This month I want to talk to you about one of my favorite forms of exercise and one that is so crucially beneficial to us as humans — walking. I spent this past week walking around while on vacation and realized how much I truly have missed it.

Apparently, humans started walking 3.6 million years ago. We walked to conserve energy and use our hands and arms for hunting and gathering. Fast forward to now, and we don't walk nearly as much as we used to — we have cars, bicycles and many other forms of transportation that make movement much more easy. Walking has been so primitive and yet, in the modern world, we still do have to walk.

More Your Health:Extreme temperatures are here. Water is the best way to fight dehydration

There are so many benefits to this ancient form of exercise. Walking, for one, has shown to improve joint pain. This form of exercise lubricates the joints and strengthens the muscles that support those joints. Just 30 minutes of walking every day helps your heart and helps with circulation of blood in the body. Walking has even been shown to improve blood sugar levels. Walking also has been proven to boost the immune system — studies show that walking can make you less susceptible to colds and flu. My favorite benefit of walking is the self-care it offers as a mood booster — it has been known to alleviate depression and anxiety. There are many more benefits to walking but the weight loss, improved mood and increased life span all are great reasons to get started on your walking journey.

The best part of this form of exercise is that it requires virtually no equipment, no training and is quite possibly the easiest form of exercise known. Put on a pair of shoes, comfortable clothes and just begin! If you are so inclined, buy a fitness tracker (many are available right on your phone) to gauge how many steps you are taking per day. Most studies show that on average an adult would need about 10,000 steps per day and while that may seem like a lot it is absolutely achievable.

Little tips can also help add a couple more steps throughout the day: take the stairs instead of the elevator, park a little farther than you usually do when you go to the grocery store, take a friend on a Sunday morning walk. My favorite part of the day is when my husband and I get to go on a walk through our lovely neighborhood. With fall just around the corner, I hope you take a walk and enjoy watching the leaves change during this wonderful season of fall.

Krutika Simon is a pharmacist based in Bloomington with a focus on health and wellness and specialty medications. You can contact her at KrutikaSimon@gmail.com.

