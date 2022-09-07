ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave East Of Florida Is Growing, Earl Remains Hurricane

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical Atlantic continues to play a game of hide and seek with forecasters. Friday morning, the map was quiet. Friday afternoon, there were multiple waves. Saturday morning, there is just Hurricane Earl and a tropical […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW TROPICAL WAVE: Tropics Busy Again East Of Florida After Brief Nap

Hurricane Center Watching Multiple Systems…Again… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A lot changes in just a few hours. We reported this morning that things were calming down — at least temporarily — in the tropics. That was short-lived. A new wave is developing and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
City
Boca Raton, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave East Of Florida To Enter Atlantic Today

Wave Will Join Hurricane Danielle, Hurricane Earl, Growing System East Of U.S. Four Systems Watched By National Hurricane Center. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to roll off Africa’s coast this morning, becoming the fourth system currently being watched by […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL TROUBLE: NOW FOUR SYSTEMS MONITORED BY HURRICANE CENTER

New System Developing East Of Florida… Danielle…Earl… And Two More… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is now tracking a new tropical wave that is expected to enter the Atlantic over the next few days. That brings the total of monitored […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami

Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely

South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
MIAMI, FL
#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Wave#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
BOCANEWSNOW

EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS

NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EAST OF FLORIDA

Danielle And Earl Still Churning Away From East Coast, But New System Could Be Trouble… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning. The tropical wave, which rolled off Africa’s coast over the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
