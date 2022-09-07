ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on

During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
FAIRFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Calendar Close-up: New program brings art directly to students

Inequities in public education are both serious and well known. Across America, students in neighboring school districts can have very different access to qualified teachers, and appropriate resources. The differences are stark in a state like Connecticut, where school districts adhere to municipal borders, and property taxes fund much of...
WESTPORT, CT
Greenwich, CT
Connecticut State
wiltonbulletin.com

Fired Madison police officers engaged in ‘malicious gossip,’ report shows

MADISON — Three fired members of the town’s police department, including two women who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the agency, did not create a “hostile work environment” by accusing a fellow officer of inappropriately using sick time, an independent investigation concluded. However, officers Natasha Pucillo...
MADISON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
GUILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Trumbull’s Carley sets path to UConn volleyball

Trumbull’s Maggie Carley was preparing for a clinic with the Northeast Volleyball Club in June when coaches from UConn entered the building. She was immediately enthralled. “The moment they got into the gym, they were giving everyone fist bumps and I just felt a really great connection with them,” Carley said.
TRUMBULL, CT

