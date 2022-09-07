Read full article on original website
Related
Appanoose County Sheriff: Driver Involved In 2 Crashes 4 Minutes Apart
(Centerville, IA) — The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a 58-year-old driver was involved in two crashes Thursday afternoon just four minutes apart. A 9-1-1 caller reported a hit-and-run crash at about 3:00 p-m, then dispatchers quickly got a second call about a rollover crash not far away. Driver Robert Logston of Cincinnati had to be airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators determined Logston had been the driver who left the scene of the first crash just minutes before the rollover crash. No charges have been filed.
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Seriously Injured after Pair of Accidents in Appanoose County
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a man was in a two-car accident, left the scene, and was involved in a rollover accident minutes later. According to officials, a 911 call was received Thursday at 3:01 PM concerning a hit-and-run accident on Highway 5. The caller said a vehicle continued traveling southbound on the highway after the wreck.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
kchi.com
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
ktvo.com
Fire breaks out at Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. near the West Woodland and East Division intersection. The home's residents told KTVO they were inside when a bystander warned them, allowing them to safely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 12:36 a.m. today in the 100 block of Laura Lane. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the residence. All occupants were outside. Crews made entry into the residence to find a hoverboard had started on fire in one of the children’s bedrooms and spread to the carpet, bed and bedding.
kttn.com
Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw
A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gilman City Man Arrested On FTA Warrant
A Gilman City man was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 24-year-old Gilman City resident Treigh M. Fehring at 9:39 A.M. Monday on a Grundy County arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 4th degree assault. Fehring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Killed in Head-on Crash Overnight
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO – A fatality accident in Livingston County blocked traffic on US 36 overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 64-year old Chillicothe resident Michael Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 36. Wiggins collided head-on with a Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a Texas driver. Wiggins’ vehicle came to rest on its side in the median. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
kttn.com
Minnesota man pleads guilty in Livingston County court to involuntary manslaughter
A Minnesota man pleaded guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 7th to felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan is scheduled for sentencing on November 3rd. A November 29th jury trial was canceled. A probable cause statement accused Hassan of driving a semi-truck with...
kchi.com
Brookfield Woman Sentence To 30 Years On Abuse/Neglect and Manslaughter Charge
A Brookfield woman will spend at least 25.5 years in prison. In late July, Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, in a Livingston County Jury Trial.
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads
Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
ktvo.com
Handgun found near Rongey's remains
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The manhunt for a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville came to an end Tuesday morning with the discovery of his remains in a wooded area not far from the crime scene west of Thousand Hills State Park. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO the...
Comments / 0