Tim H
3d ago
If Barnes would spell out his ideas , he would lose. Defund the police, catch and release- bail reform, defund ice, open borders, and a bunch of communist ideas. Instead he says "I know about hard work, my parents had jobs" lol.
94.3 Jack FM
Reactions Mixed to New Wisconsin Election Commission Guidance on Voting with Disabilities
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Reactions are rolling in from both sides of the aisle after new guidance from the Wisconsin Election Commission on voting with disabilities. The commission says voters with disabilities can get help from others when mailing or dropping off their ballots. Republican State Representative Ron Tusler says the decision isn’t the right one.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels Spent More Than Any Other Wisconsin Republican Statewide Candidates & Officeholders
Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $20.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has spent more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
thecentersquare.com
Results in the five most expensive Democratic Wisconsin Senate primaries
Democratic primary elections for 17 of 33 districts in the Wisconsin State Senate took place on Aug. 9, 2022. Of the 17 districts up for election in 2022, three had a Democratic primary election with more than one candidate. Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $197,875. Candidates raised...
Ballot curing ban: What absentee voters need to know to make sure ballot counts
Absentee ballots start going out for the general election in less than two weeks. This time, it’s going to be more important than ever for voters to double-check their ballot envelopes.
captimes.com
Judge: Election clerks can’t ‘cure’ ballots as November elections loom
A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday ruled from the bench that election clerks can’t fill in missing information from absentee ballot envelopes, a victory for Republicans just weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian’s ruling came in response to a lawsuit, backed by...
holycitysinner.com
New Poll Shows Joe Cunningham Closing Gap on Gov. McMaster
A new poll conducted by the Joe Cunningham-Tally Casey campaign shows a tightening race for governor, with incumbent Henry McMaster leading Cunningham by seven points statewide. You can read the poll summary here. Cunningham enters the race leading McMaster among key subgroups, winning independents by +10 and women by +9....
empowerwisconsin.org
Mandela Barnes’ criminal record
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, has repeatedly advocated for cutting the state’s prison population in half, eliminating cash bail and other progressive criminal justice reforms. Before entering public office, Barnes previously worked as an organizer for Milwaukee Inner City Congregations...
Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster
The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
Skubick: Abortion rights on ballot brings huge ramifications
Michigan's highest court has cleared the way for voters to decide if they want to make abortions legal in the state.
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.” The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin […] The post Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
cwbradio.com
Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database
(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
Here is language for the 3 petitions MI voters will see on the November ballot
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers have approved three petitions that voters will see on the November ballot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows
MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
tonemadison.com
A Wisconsin politics scandal that is and one that isn’t
Recent news cycles around Tim Michels and Mandela Barnes demonstrate that not all political dirt is created equal. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WBAY Green Bay
Judge issues gag order for Wisconsin man charged over false absentee ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man charged with election fraud for fraudulently requesting absentee ballots was ordered by a judge to stop talking about the case. Harry Wait has acknowledged requesting the ballots in other people’s names in what he said was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
NECN
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
