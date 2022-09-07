ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s why Japan’s highly-coveted fruits make a thoughtful gift

As far as the hierarchy of fruit goes, it’s Japan that ranks an easy first. Fruit hailing from the land of the rising sun are like no other – they’ve got the glossiest and sweetest, with many going gaga over plump Kyoho grapes and vibrantly red strawberries.
First look: See inside the newly revamped Queen Sirikit Center ahead of the APEC Summit in November

After three years of rebuilding everything from the ground up, the all-new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is finally ready to open to the public. The center is now five times bigger and boasts a sprawling exhibition and retail space of 300,000 square meters (equivalent to 50 football fields) that can cater to up to 100,000 visitors a day. There are two massive interconnected exhibition halls, two seminar halls and around 50 meeting rooms.
#Hot Pot#Thai Food#Tom Yum#Thai Cuisine#Shinjuku#Food Drink#Italian#Mk Restaurant
Ce Soir is a new floral-themed French restaurant in leafy Portsdown Road

Along sleepy Portsdown Road is semi-fine dining restaurant, Ce Soir. It's themed after all things floral and botanical, with bohemian interiors. Think dried and preserved flowers framing the scene and Beni Ourain rugs laid across the entrance, cushioning every step – Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin would totally approve. The ethereal ambience is further amplified by Haute French cuisine by Chef Koh Han Jie, the former Junior Sous Chef of two-Michelin starred Les Amis.
Vintage buses are coming back to Peckham for one day only

Back in the day, London double-deckers had bells, paper tickets and there was always a smiling conductor to greet you. Now there’s a chance to experience an old-timey London bus ride exactly as it was, as pre-war buses are coming to south London for a special event. Vintage double-deckers,...
Holey Moley Golf Club will be closing its doors end of September

Launched in Clarke Quay back in 2018, Holey Moley Golf Club has attracted many customers over the years for a thrilling game of mini golf alongside cocktails in a quirky space. Unfortunately, the parent company of Holey Moley – Funlab – announced in a press release that the mini-golf and...
