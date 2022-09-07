After three years of rebuilding everything from the ground up, the all-new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is finally ready to open to the public. The center is now five times bigger and boasts a sprawling exhibition and retail space of 300,000 square meters (equivalent to 50 football fields) that can cater to up to 100,000 visitors a day. There are two massive interconnected exhibition halls, two seminar halls and around 50 meeting rooms.

