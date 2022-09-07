Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
UW officials report, denounce anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk messages on campus
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison officials are denouncing several anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk messages found during the first day of classes, which they say targeted Jewish student groups. In a statement Thursday, officials confirmed several incidents of sidewalk chalk across campus labeling Jewish student groups as “racist,” “genocidal” and “having blood...
nbc15.com
Edgewood College solidifies new site for athletics
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school lunches to students nationwide expired. DHS discusses updated COVID-19 recommendations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As the fall season approaches, cold and flu concerns...
nbc15.com
Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new collective formed on behalf of Wisconsin Badgers athlete provided information Thursday for how student athletes can maximize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. The Varsity Collective is the first and only donor- and alumni-led NIL collective. The group explained how athletes can make...
nbc15.com
Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha
School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
nbc15.com
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school lunches to students nationwide expired. This school year, families will need to fill out the paperwork once again. Education officials say this marks a major change as the applications were not required since 2019.
nbc15.com
Lifelong Rock County suicide prevention volunteer is enthusiastic about 988 hotline
This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports to see Lodi take on Beloit Turner. UW Health emergency room will be open during strike. The emergency room at University Hospital will remain open during an upcoming three-day strike by nurses demanding UW Health recognize its attempts to organize.
nbc15.com
4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Incoming weather conditions have Madison event coordinators planning to adapt
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather ahead might cause some delays to weekend activities: from dog walks to athletes competing, there could be some changes. Through the summer’s heat or winter’s frost athletes compete year-round. The Ironman race director Ryan Richards says he is preparing to adjust to the weather.
nbc15.com
New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
nbc15.com
UW Health emergency room will be open during strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The emergency room at University Hospital will remain open during an upcoming three-day strike by nurses demanding UW Health recognize its attempts to organize. Chief Nurse Executive Rudy Jackson explained the health system took steps to ensure enough nurses, doctors, and staff would be on hand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Women at work: how to find career fulfillment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the pandemic, many people have shifted their career focus from earning a paycheck to finding fulfillment. On Wednesday, BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 to talk all about women in business, and some of the advice she compiled in this issue of the magazine for career improvement.
nbc15.com
Dane County initiative to fund fentanyl and opioid use prevention
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races. Birkelo has completed 31 Ironman races, and for 18 straight years, has competed in Ironman Wisconsin. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. You might find yourself walking across a rainbow the next time you’re in downtown madison....
nbc15.com
Monona fire hydrants repainted in new public art project
This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports to see Lodi take on Beloit Turner. UW Health emergency room will be open during strike. The emergency room at University Hospital will remain open during an upcoming three-day strike by nurses demanding UW Health recognize its attempts to organize.
nbc15.com
Whitewater officials to assess condition of 133-year-old water tower
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater officials are working to determine the fate of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower, which has provided water to residents for over a century. The water tower was constructed in 1889 and has been declared a local landmark since 2015. The City of Whitewater...
Daily Cardinal
Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
nbc15.com
Lifelong Rock Co. suicide prevention volunteer spreads awareness of 988 hotline
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, a lifelong self-harm awareness volunteer out of Rock County reflects on advocacy before “911″ was around and why the current “988″ hotline is a big step forward. Tony Farrell volunteers as the director of the Rock...
nbc15.com
Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Job seekers across South Central Wisconsin are invited to attend a Madison job fair to connect with potential employers on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The fair, hosted by Madison Media Partners, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Madison Media Partners said the fair is one of the area’s largest and that it will host more than 120 employers from multiple industries, like health care, non-profits, tech, construction and retail. Companies that will be there include Trek, Kwik Trip and Journey Mental Health.
nbc15.com
UW Health highlights mental health advocacy for National Suicide Prevention Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To honor National Suicide Prevention Week, UW Health is reminding everyone that there is help available if you or someone you know is struggling. In July, the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number (988) dropped. It was created to help provide an effective alternative to 911, with the new number allowing callers to talk to trained crisis counselors 24/7.
Comments / 0