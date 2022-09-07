ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

UW officials report, denounce anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk messages on campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison officials are denouncing several anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk messages found during the first day of classes, which they say targeted Jewish student groups. In a statement Thursday, officials confirmed several incidents of sidewalk chalk across campus labeling Jewish student groups as “racist,” “genocidal” and “having blood...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Edgewood College solidifies new site for athletics

With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school lunches to students nationwide expired.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new collective formed on behalf of Wisconsin Badgers athlete provided information Thursday for how student athletes can maximize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. The Varsity Collective is the first and only donor- and alumni-led NIL collective. The group explained how athletes can make...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter. The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.
MADISON, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha

School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Incoming weather conditions have Madison event coordinators planning to adapt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather ahead might cause some delays to weekend activities: from dog walks to athletes competing, there could be some changes. Through the summer’s heat or winter’s frost athletes compete year-round. The Ironman race director Ryan Richards says he is preparing to adjust to the weather.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health emergency room will be open during strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The emergency room at University Hospital will remain open during an upcoming three-day strike by nurses demanding UW Health recognize its attempts to organize. Chief Nurse Executive Rudy Jackson explained the health system took steps to ensure enough nurses, doctors, and staff would be on hand...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Women at work: how to find career fulfillment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the pandemic, many people have shifted their career focus from earning a paycheck to finding fulfillment. On Wednesday, BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 to talk all about women in business, and some of the advice she compiled in this issue of the magazine for career improvement.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County initiative to fund fentanyl and opioid use prevention

Local athlete has "no plans of stopping," after finishing 31 Ironman races. Birkelo has completed 31 Ironman races, and for 18 straight years, has competed in Ironman Wisconsin.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Monona fire hydrants repainted in new public art project

This week's game of the week brought NBC15 Sports to see Lodi take on Beloit Turner.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Whitewater officials to assess condition of 133-year-old water tower

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater officials are working to determine the fate of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower, which has provided water to residents for over a century. The water tower was constructed in 1889 and has been declared a local landmark since 2015. The City of Whitewater...
WHITEWATER, WI
Daily Cardinal

Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Job seekers across South Central Wisconsin are invited to attend a Madison job fair to connect with potential employers on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The fair, hosted by Madison Media Partners, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Madison Media Partners said the fair is one of the area’s largest and that it will host more than 120 employers from multiple industries, like health care, non-profits, tech, construction and retail. Companies that will be there include Trek, Kwik Trip and Journey Mental Health.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health highlights mental health advocacy for National Suicide Prevention Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To honor National Suicide Prevention Week, UW Health is reminding everyone that there is help available if you or someone you know is struggling. In July, the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number (988) dropped. It was created to help provide an effective alternative to 911, with the new number allowing callers to talk to trained crisis counselors 24/7.
MADISON, WI

