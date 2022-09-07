ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

45 C-TEC students recognized for school to work program during career signing

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcnzD_0hlBNw2F00

Tristan Kaiser hopes to learn the ins and outs of the construction industry through an internship at Kokosing.

The student was one of 45 Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County students to be recognized for joining the Work-Based Learning program during a career signing day at C-TEC Friday morning.

According to C-Tec School to Work Coordinator Vicki Reed, 120 students from 20 programs participated last year and collectively earned over $1.4 million before taxes.

Secondary Center Director Michelle Snow kicked off the event by welcoming the crowd, a mixture of students, family members and local officials, who filled the school's auditorium. She told the group they were invited to the second annual event not only to celebrate the students and those partnerships, but to share the possibilities with everyone.

Congressman Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, offered keynote remarks, telling the crowd his own story about how a 15-year-old boy who liked to work with his hands ended up a congressman.

He told students America is a country of opportunity, telling them they give him hope.

"It's time to change the stigma you need a college degree in the U.S. to get ahead," Balderson said, adding the country is experiencing a shift and is in need of skilled workers. With the Intel project coming into Licking County, Balderson said the demand for their careers has never been higher. "Thank you for reminding us what makes this country great."

According to Reed, the 45 students recognized on Friday represented 12 of the school's 20 career programs.

Ohio Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, told C-TEC students there are great opportunities in their backyard, that things are changing and will continue to change.

He encouraged them to continue to give their best and continue to learn.

Ohio Rep. Mark Fraizer, R-Newark, noted the students were getting educated and certified during a very challenging time, referencing recent challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic. He encouraged them to stay in their community.

Following the ceremony, Kaiser said he grew up on a farm in Utica and hopes to make a good career out of working in construction. He's currently enrolled in C-TEC's diesel & power equipment mechanics program.

Carl Uhinck, Kokosing equipment manager, said through Kaiser's work with Kokosing, he hopes to expose Kaiser to different options in his career choice within their company.

Uhnick agreed there's a high demand for jobs in their field for people who want to learn, growth and put forth effort.

Newark Mayor Jeff Hall said recognizing students for their academic achievement is just as important as recognizing them for signing to play sports at the collegiate level.

He emphasized the importance of learning, adding the day we stop learning is the day we stop living.

According to a release from C-TEC, 22 local employers have hired the students as part of the school's Work-Based Learning program, and who attended the career signing day.

Comments / 0

Related
cwcolumbus.com

Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Residents documenting Johnstown ahead of Intel arrival

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — On farm land in central Ohio, Andy Humphrey is continuing to do what he said he does best, flying planes. Humphrey is the owner of Heavenbound Aviation and is a flight instructor and pilot. He said most days, he's about 800 feet in the air, getting a bird's-eye view of his hometown, Johnstown. The small city is a community of about 5,000 people.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Sports
Newark, OH
Sports
Licking County, OH
Education
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Sports
Newark, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Licking County, OH
Business
City
Utica, OH
WOUB

Local leaders say Intel’s future workforce will need public transportation options

COLUMUBS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — As President Joe Biden and other leaders prepare to attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Intel project in Licking County — which Ohio officials have called the “Silicon Heartland” — the clock is already ticking for state and city leaders to get ready for what’s being hailed as the biggest economic development project in Ohio history.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin

I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Balderson
Person
Michelle Snow
crawfordcountynow.com

Mount Gilead mayor taking new position with Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—Village Mayor Jamie Brucker is stepping down to assume a new role with Morrow County. Brucker was hired as County Operations Manager during this week’s Morrow County Commissioners meeting. “With the official vote this morning, I can share that I have been selected to serve as the...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Tec#Technology Education#Signing Day#K12#Accor
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Education
myfox28columbus.com

City of Circleville issues dead woman notice to demolish property in response to complaint

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A dead woman in Circleville now has two weeks left to respond to a "Notice of Demolition Order" issued by the city's Public Service Department. City leaders issued the order after neighbors started calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers regarding a hazardous property on Hayward Street. The three-bedroom home once owned by Nora Copley was destroyed by fire last March. According to the Pickaway County Auditor, Copley is still the owner of record.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash in Amanda Several People Injured

AMANDA – Several people are injured after a crash in Fairfield county around 11:15 am on Saturday. According to early reports, Amanda township responded to 8000 Cinncinati-Zanesville road in Amanda for the two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles. Three people have been reported injured, at least one severe. The injured...
AMANDA, OH
10TV

4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy