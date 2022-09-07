Milk Makeup has added another game changer to its concealer offerings with the release of Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer. The multi-use, buildable creamy concealer is innovated with Hyaluronic AI plant complex and works to cover, sculpt and hydrate, leaving an authentic “your skin but better” finish. Available in 30 adaptable shades, the fluffy and cushiony texture bends and flexes in a way that allows you to cover and correct without the threat of setting and caking. The formula of Future Fluid provides a unique combo of vital ingredients that target the root of redness, breakouts and fine lines by supporting your skin’s natural barriers from environmental stressors.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO