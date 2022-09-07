Read full article on original website
New York Fashion Week Revels in the Power of Color
DauphinetteMeandering through the Dauphinette collection is akin to exploring an art gallery, with each garment an artistic celebration of oft overlooked materials. Some looks are delicate celebrations of nature, like the flowing yellow pants adorned with cherry blossoms, while others take an edgier approach to everyday resources, such as the upcycled leather dress affixed with a 1940s mail slot. The kitchen table is on display, with purses made of French pastries and a show-stopping ivory dress composed of more than 400 real eggshells. In venerating the leftovers, the Dauphinette collection is a thoughtful commentary on beauty as it abounds our...
Hypebae
Stussy x Denim Tears x Our Legacy Celebrate Their Home Cities in Latest Collab
Adding to their ongoing partnership, Stussy and Our Legacy have introduced Denim Tears for a three-way collaboration. The team-up celebrates each brand’s hometown, with Denim Tears’ base in New York, Stussy’s home in Laguna Beach, LA and Our Legacy’s roots in Stockholm. Comprised of two Type 2 Trucker Jackets and Denim Tears 501’s in black and white, the range is highlighted with each label’s branding, including Stussy’s signature font and Surfman patches. Printed all over each garment, the lettering spotlights each city.
Hypebae
Two : Minds NYC To Be Us Retailer Of Nike x Jacquemus Collaboration
New York-based boutique two : minds has revealed that it will be the premiere US retailer for Nike and Jacquemus‘ first-ever collaboration. Presenting a full in-store takeover, creating a uniquely immersive experience, two : minds NYC will exclusively launch the collaboration of ready-to-wear clothing and sneakers on September 9 before its official release on Nike’s online store on the following day.
Hypebae
Here's Your Second Chance to Grab the Martine Rose Nike Shox MR4 Mule
Originally revealed back in June, the Martine Rose Nike Shox MR4 perfectly bridges high fashion and sport with a mule silhouette, squared toe box and elevated pistons. The hybrid model released July 7 via Martine Rose and now sees a wider release via the SNKRS app. Fans will have a second chance to score the collaboration in both black and white colorways on September 23 carrying a $200 USD retail price.
Hypebae
Hello Kitty Joins the adidas Family With Three-Part Drop
Following a Nike Presto and apparel collection released back in May, everyone’s favorite Sanrio character broadens her sneaker portfolio with three adidas silhouettes. Comprised of a Superstar, Forum Low and Astir, the Hello Kitty x adidas capsule employs the character’s signature bow detail alongside a black, pink, red and white color story. As expected, each pair comes in collectible packaging with a hangtag featuring Hello Kitty in an adidas tracksuit.
Hypebae
Collina Strada Taps unspun, Unveiling Custom-Fit Jeans on SS23 Runway
For its Spring/Summer 2023 runway at New York Fashion Week, Collina Strada has tapped unspun, the Hong Kong and San Francisco-based start-up that uses an innovative at-home scanning system to create custom-fit jeans. For those unfamiliar, unspun makes custom-fit jeans possible through its mobile app, which takes 10 seconds to...
Hypebae
Local Gyms Inspire the Carhartt WIP x New Balance Collaboration
New Balance continues its hot streak of collaborations with a Carhartt WIP footwear and apparel drop. The collection centers around a “Sculpture Center,” which, as the campaign would suggest, is an amalgam of neighborhood gyms across America. A navy-heavy 990v1 stands as the collaboration’s hero piece, joined by...
Hypebae
New Balance Brings an Autumnal Shade of Pink to the 550
Arguably the sneaker brand of the moment, New Balance continues to supply fans with a 550 for every ‘fit. The latest take on the classic model swaps the traditional leather construction for suede, but maintains the signature leather overlays near the ankle. A notable departure from the Barbiecore shades...
Hypebae
Take an Early Look at the Kiko Kostinadov x Hysteric Glamour ASICS Collab
Designers Laura and Deanna Fanning excited Kiko Kostadinov fans when they previewed a Hysteric Glamour partnership via their joint Instagram account. The reel teased a vivd striped top, knit shoulder bag and printed denim. Yesterday the official Kiko Kostadinov account revealed that the partnership would include an ASICS collaboration as...
Hypebae
Milk Makeup Unveils the New "Future" of Concealers
Milk Makeup has added another game changer to its concealer offerings with the release of Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer. The multi-use, buildable creamy concealer is innovated with Hyaluronic AI plant complex and works to cover, sculpt and hydrate, leaving an authentic “your skin but better” finish. Available in 30 adaptable shades, the fluffy and cushiony texture bends and flexes in a way that allows you to cover and correct without the threat of setting and caking. The formula of Future Fluid provides a unique combo of vital ingredients that target the root of redness, breakouts and fine lines by supporting your skin’s natural barriers from environmental stressors.
Hypebae
G-SHOCK Reveals a Fun Statement Silhouette With the New GMAS2100SK
Known for functional yet fashionable timepieces, the latest addition to G-SHOCK’s unmatched arsenal of wristwatches, the GMAS2100SK, can complement your style with transparent shades while elevating your everyday life with innovative tech-centric features. This new iteration of the brand’s compact 2100 series, is smaller and thinner, with dynamic design updates that sets it apart from its predecessors.
Hypebae
South Coast Plaza is a One Stop Destination for All of the Fall ‘22 Trends
New York Fashion Week is on the horizon and anticipation for the event also brings about reflection upon trends of past fashion weeks. In February, after most shows returned to normalcy following the pandemic, brands came together to do what they do best — presenting showstopping collections and letting creativity flourish. Among those collections included styles that were familiar and approachable, yet updated and fresh. To partake in this fall’s most popular fads, the international shopping center South Coast Plaza offers all of the current menswear and womenswear styles in one place.
Hypebae
Emilio Pucci Brings the Heat With FW22 Collection "La Piazzetta"
Italian brand Emilio Pucci embraces la dolce vita with the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “La Piazzetta.”. Teeming with bold, psychedelic patterns and colors, the brand’s latest launch instantly brightens up the colder season. Without throwing caution to the wind, designer Camile Miceli delivers fluid knits and jerseys arriving in exciting color-blocked palettes comprised of cotton-candy pink and blue. Elsewhere, party-ready trousers, complete with disco ruffles steal the show, while uber-saturated mini-skirts bear trippy, abstract designs.
Hypebae
Hermès Beauty Kisses Summer Goodbye With New FW22 Limited Edition Collection
Hermès Beauty welcomes fall with open arms, releasing a new collection of lipsticks and nail polish. The exclusive Fall/Winter 2022 collection is grounded in a deep, rich color palette of bold reds and striking metallic shades. The new lip colors arrive in three new limited-edition hues and are scented...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Teases SKIMS’ Comfiest Bras to Date
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label SKIMS is gearing up for the release of newly designed bras. The reality star took to social media, teasing her brand’s innovative undergarment that took three years to develop. The label is introducing a new approach to this intimate wear by combining the comfort...
Hypebae
Under the Baedar: Nike Air Tuned Max "Smoke Grey"
While hype and resale fuel the current retail market, there are still footwear gems under the radar for true sneaker lovers to uncover. Such are the items we wish to highlight in Under the Baedar, a series dedicated to stylish, shoppable picks that you won’t find on every sneakerhead.
Hypebae
Acne Studios Introduces Its First Personalized Denim Range
Acne Studios is allowing customers to add a personal touch to its classic denim, offering its first-ever range of customizable pieces. The Swedish brand’s most iconic styles are getting an update with symbols, letters and numbers created specifically for this launch. Arriving in a variety of washes, vintage five-pocket jean styles like the Mece, 2002, 1996 and 2021M, as well as the Morris Jacket, can be personalized with motifs in six different colored threads. Each piece can be designed with four characters or three letters with a symbol.
