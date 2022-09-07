Bottega Veneta‘s Matthieu Blazy has partnered with the iconic New York bookstore The Strand to create limited-edition tote bags. Comprised of three bags and a selection of books curated by Blazy himself, the collaboration is a celebration of the creative director’s love for the store. Its signature tote has been elevated with Bottega’s Intrecciato weave, crafted in leather with The Strand’s red logo stamped at the front. Accompanying the bags, the curated book selection — spanning art, photography, fashion and architecture — will be on display at The Strand in the East Village and the fashion house’s SoHo location. The duo has also commissioned cartoons with The New Yorker to celebrate the occasion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO