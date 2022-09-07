Cleveland Oktoberfest beer winners, Great Lakes Brewing dinner, Platform Browns party – our 5-minute WTAM food-drink chat

Read full article on original website
Little Italy meatball crawl and wine tasting scheduled
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Taste of Little Italy – a meatball crawl and wine tasting – is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Restaurants and businesses in Cleveland’s Little Italy are participating in the crawl, which ends with coffee and dessert at the Alta House. The crawl is noon to 4 p.m.
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area
Photo by Photography By Tonelson from Getty Images. Do you like your chicken sandwiches with some heat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out the hot chicken sandwiches at these places in Greater Cleveland.
Edgewater Cafe, Classic Cleveland Dive Bar in Detroit Shoreway, For Sale
The interior is essentially unchanged from 1996
thisiscleveland.com
Spiced and Diced: Hispanic Cuisine in The Land
Turning up the heat in Cleveland is simple—just take a gourmet-cation to a spirited haunt specializing in south-of-the-border fare. Follow your nose to Fulton Road, where the Caribe Bake Shop begins doling out Puerto Rican delicacies, both sweet and savory, daily from 7 a.m. Come for the award-winning Cubanos, stay for the fried bananas and tres leches.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 18 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
The Black Keys cruise through a relaxed groove during hometown show at Blossom (photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Black Keys’ concert Friday at Blossom Music Center was a great soundtrack to a beautiful Northeast Ohio night. And that was it; no more, no less. The 105-minute concert by two Akron boys done good briskly moved through one ambling bluesy groove after another, each in the same vein as the one preceding it.
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Best fast-food grilled chicken sandwich: We tried 8 varieties and ranked them worst to best
CLEVELAND, Oh - We’ve all had moments in the fast-food drive-thru line when we debated sacrificing that fried delicious favorite for something a bit healthier. Should you gamble spending money on a grilled chicken sandwich that could end up being dry and tasteless?. Let’s face it, grilled chicken has...
Mexican gray wolf’s escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could be learning experience for an entire industry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to keeping its animal residents separated from its human visitors, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo turns to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for standards and guidance. But that wasn’t enough to prevent a Mexican gray wolf from escaping an off-exhibit holding area at the...
Cleveland Scene
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Yeah, summer coming to an end sucks. The cold is coming and it'll be here before we know it. But summer being over isn't all bad. In fact, there are some extremely annoying things about summer. It's hot. And that's just the start.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
Cleveland businessmen launch unique restaurant-distributor service, ‘crisis shopping’ venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jolly Scholar owner Matt Vann is caught in the middle, and he likes it. Vann, who owns the popular Case Western campus watering hole and brewery, has co-founded a pair of companies that aim to help restaurants locate the best prices for their orders and in getting whatever they need as fast as possible.
Berea Chamber’s ‘Frighteningly Fun’ ghost tour set for Oct. 8: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea Chamber of Commerce will host “A Frighteningly Fun Walking Tour of Berea” from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8. This is the second year for the tour, which last year drew approximately 100 area residents who chilled to stories about ghosts, murders, accidents and hauntings as they toured some of Berea’s most notoriously haunted places.
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
Outdoor Fall RV Fest kicks off 4-day show this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The four-day Outdoor Fall RV Fest is set to roll out Thursday at the International Exposition Center. The Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association’s show is Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature more than 250 new RVs. Amy Girton, the show’s executive...
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area
Has the show The Bear been making you crave an Italian beef sandwich?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland, which all serve tasty Italian beef sandwiches.
