Baumgardner: When Choi Fight Couldn't Happen, I Told My Team 'Go Get Me Mikaela'
Alycia Baumgardner never doubted that her next fight would be a title unification bout. The reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist was confidently but cautiously looking to the future throughout fight week leading to her April 16 win over former unified featherweight champ Edith Soledad Matthysse, Next in her sights was a targeted showdown with WBA titleholder Hyun Mi Choi, after which point she planned to face IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer for the undisputed crown.
WBC Prez Embraces The Idea of Fury vs. Joshua Showdown
World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman has embraced the possibility of a fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former unified beltholder Anthony Joshua. Joshua is coming off back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Even with the defeats, Sulaiman likes...
Fury Confident He Will 'Clean Out' Joshua in Six To Seven Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has fired off a few verbal bombs in the direction of Tony Bellew - over some recent comments regarding Anthony Joshua. Fury was attempting to face WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Uysk in December - but the Ukrainian boxer is still healing up from last month's decision win over Joshua and doesn't plan to fight again until 2023.
Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning
In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Face To Face at Final Presser
The top of the bill on Saturday sees middleweight champions and one-time amateur adversaries Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) and Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) battle for the undisputed title. (photos by Lawrence Lustig) In the co-feature, American stars Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs)...
Shakur Stevenson Could Move Up To 135 Sooner Than Expected: “Tell Them Boys Get Ready”
Initially, the move to 130-pounds was more of a cautionary one. Having won the WBO featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez in October of 2019, Shakur Stevenson envisioned a long and dominant reign. But, with the former Olympic silver medalist growing rapidly, he would go on to make his 130-pound debut less than seven months later.
Canelo on Likelihood of Stopping Golovkin To The Body: 'A Lot. It’s One of My Best Punches'
Canelo Alvarez has repeatedly vowed to end his rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin with a knockout, and it may happen, he says, courtesy of one of his signature punches. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, will defend his belts against Kazakhstan’s Golovkin on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena on DAZN pay-per-view.
Frency Fortunato Drops Benard Torres, Wins 10-Round Split Decision In ‘ShoBox’ Co-Feature
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Bernard Torres got off the canvas Friday night to make his fight with Frency Fortunato very competitive. It wasn’t enough, however, to enable the Filipino southpaw to remain unbeaten. The Dominican Republic’s Fortunato defeated Torres by split decision in their 10-round featherweight fight at Bally’s Event Center.
Savannah Marshall: I'm Going To Take Shields Into Deep Water and Drown Her!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is only a few days away from her unification showdown with IBF, WBC, WBA champion Claressa Shields. The two career rivals will collide on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall will be looking to stamp her win over Shields from 2012, when the...
Arum: If Joshua Faces Fury Next - It Would Be a Massacre!
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes Anthony Joshua would get demolished if a fight moved forward in the fall. Joshua is looking to return at the end of the year - as he hopes to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz
According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
Shields-Marshall Status: Decision To Be Made After Talks With Government and Sports Sector Bodies
It is likely that discussions between Government and sporting organizations on Friday morning will decide whether the historic all-women’s card at the O2 Arena, London, will go ahead after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Several sporting fixtures on Friday have been called off after her death at 96...
Woodruff: Gavin Gwynne Clearly Has No Respect For Me
An all-Welsh affair heats up as fighting talk is exchanged ahead of the British Lightweight Title fight at The University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5 from 10pm. The anticipation for fight night continues to build for Newport’s Craig Woodruff (12-6, 4 KOs) as the...
Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Sunny Edwards waited for more than six weeks to receive a contract for an agreed-upon unification bout. Instead arriving in his inbox were instructions for his next mandatory title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned England’s Edwards has been ordered to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado....
Bocachica: I Learned From Draw Boxing Isn't About Being Macho; It’s Who Has More Skills
When Janelson Bocachia encounters a supposedly stronger puncher Friday night, the welterweight prospect won’t make the same mistake he has committed in previous fights. The Detroit native learned during his controversial 10-round split draw with Shinard Bunch 13½ months ago that it isn’t wise to press for knockouts. That strategy hindered him against Bunch (19-1-1, 16 KOs, 1 NC), who seemed to out-box Bocachica in July 2021, and left Bocachica with the only blemish on his professional record (17-0-1, 11 KOs).
Arum Doubts Joshua, Hearn Want To Make Fury Fight - Hearn Responds
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has serious doubts about the desire of Anthony Joshua's handlers to finalize a year-end showdown. Earlier this week, Fury pitched a 60-40 monetary split to Joshua to fight in a year-end clash. Joshua is coming off back to...
Mayer: I Consider This The Undisputed Fight, Feel Like The Fans See It That Way As Well
Mikaela Mayer will be fine with a win over Alycia Baumgardner as final confirmation of ruling the 130-pound division. The highly anticipated Mayer-Baumgardner showdown will officially come one belt short of undisputed championship status. The lone holdout is the WBA, which is currently in possession of Hyun Mi Choi. Both fighters have attempted to secure a fight with the unbeaten, two-division titlist, though most experts regard their head-on collision as the division’s true championship.
Shields Applauds Taylor-Serrano; Considers Fight With Marshall Biggest In Women’s Boxing
Claressa Shields realized as she sat ringside April 30 that she was involved in something special for women’s boxing. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano delivered one of the fan-friendliest fights Shields can remember among women. A raucous crowd in excess of 19,000 at Madison Square Garden in New York made the event even more memorable.
Shields Rips McCaskill, Says She Would Go Down to 147 to Fight Her for Undisputed
Claressa Shields is not convinced that Jessica McCaskill wants to duke it out with her in the ring. But if McCaskill, the undisputed champion at 147, is indeed game to do so, Shields says she would be more than willing to drop down to McCaskill’s weight. Shields, a three-division...
Deontay Wilder Open To Anthony Joshua Fight, Manager Shelly Finkel Says
The mega heavyweight boxing bout brewing between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder has lost some sizzle after the pair suffered a total of five losses since 2019. Joshua and Wilder once had a stronghold on the sport’s glamour division by possessing all of the heavyweight titles amongst them. In...
