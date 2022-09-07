ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: When Choi Fight Couldn't Happen, I Told My Team 'Go Get Me Mikaela'

Alycia Baumgardner never doubted that her next fight would be a title unification bout. The reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist was confidently but cautiously looking to the future throughout fight week leading to her April 16 win over former unified featherweight champ Edith Soledad Matthysse, Next in her sights was a targeted showdown with WBA titleholder Hyun Mi Choi, after which point she planned to face IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer for the undisputed crown.
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Embraces The Idea of Fury vs. Joshua Showdown

World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman has embraced the possibility of a fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former unified beltholder Anthony Joshua. Joshua is coming off back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Even with the defeats, Sulaiman likes...
Boxing Scene

Fury Confident He Will 'Clean Out' Joshua in Six To Seven Rounds

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has fired off a few verbal bombs in the direction of Tony Bellew - over some recent comments regarding Anthony Joshua. Fury was attempting to face WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Uysk in December - but the Ukrainian boxer is still healing up from last month's decision win over Joshua and doesn't plan to fight again until 2023.
Boxing Scene

Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning

In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Face To Face at Final Presser

The top of the bill on Saturday sees middleweight champions and one-time amateur adversaries Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) and Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) battle for the undisputed title. (photos by Lawrence Lustig) In the co-feature, American stars Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs)...
Boxing Scene

Arum: If Joshua Faces Fury Next - It Would Be a Massacre!

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes Anthony Joshua would get demolished if a fight moved forward in the fall. Joshua is looking to return at the end of the year - as he hopes to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene

Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz

According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
Boxing Scene

Woodruff: Gavin Gwynne Clearly Has No Respect For Me

An all-Welsh affair heats up as fighting talk is exchanged ahead of the British Lightweight Title fight at The University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5 from 10pm. The anticipation for fight night continues to build for Newport’s Craig Woodruff (12-6, 4 KOs) as the...
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By IBF

Sunny Edwards waited for more than six weeks to receive a contract for an agreed-upon unification bout. Instead arriving in his inbox were instructions for his next mandatory title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned England’s Edwards has been ordered to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado....
Boxing Scene

Bocachica: I Learned From Draw Boxing Isn't About Being Macho; It’s Who Has More Skills

When Janelson Bocachia encounters a supposedly stronger puncher Friday night, the welterweight prospect won’t make the same mistake he has committed in previous fights. The Detroit native learned during his controversial 10-round split draw with Shinard Bunch 13½ months ago that it isn’t wise to press for knockouts. That strategy hindered him against Bunch (19-1-1, 16 KOs, 1 NC), who seemed to out-box Bocachica in July 2021, and left Bocachica with the only blemish on his professional record (17-0-1, 11 KOs).
Boxing Scene

Arum Doubts Joshua, Hearn Want To Make Fury Fight - Hearn Responds

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has serious doubts about the desire of Anthony Joshua's handlers to finalize a year-end showdown. Earlier this week, Fury pitched a 60-40 monetary split to Joshua to fight in a year-end clash. Joshua is coming off back to...
Boxing Scene

Mayer: I Consider This The Undisputed Fight, Feel Like The Fans See It That Way As Well

Mikaela Mayer will be fine with a win over Alycia Baumgardner as final confirmation of ruling the 130-pound division. The highly anticipated Mayer-Baumgardner showdown will officially come one belt short of undisputed championship status. The lone holdout is the WBA, which is currently in possession of Hyun Mi Choi. Both fighters have attempted to secure a fight with the unbeaten, two-division titlist, though most experts regard their head-on collision as the division’s true championship.
