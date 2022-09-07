Read full article on original website
Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs Create a Fendi Baguette Bonanza
“I really thought she’d live to 100, I don’t know why,” said Fendi women’s designer Kim Jones, who was appointed Officer of the Order of British Fashion in 2020, speaking just a couple of hours after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Then, with that proverbial stiff upper lip, it was onto the job at hand.More from WWDAnOnlyChild RTW Spring 2023Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2023Elena Velez RTW Spring 2023 Fendi is one of a number of European brands energizing New York Fashion Week this season, staging a full-scale runway show and clothing collection inside a packed Hammerstein Ballroom on...
Christian Siriano Reinvented Marilyn Monroe's Famous White Dress for His Spring 2023 Collection
When choosing a venue for his Spring 2023 fashion show, Christian Siriano jumped at the chance to turn Elizabeth Taylor's former New York City townhouse into his personal runway. "When this [venue] became available, I was like OK, well, we can't not show here," he told InStyle backstage, moments before...
Gigi Hadid Tells All About Her New Clothing Brand, Guest in Residence
Model and It Girl Gigi Hadid has officially launched her own cashmere brand—and just in time for sweater season. As of today, you can shop the Hadid’s 100% cashmere collection from Guest in Residence. With Hadid at the helm as founder and creative director, the brand offers timeless...
You’ll Soon Be Able to Shop Archival Narciso Rodriguez Looks at Zara
It’s hardly an overstatement to say Narciso Rodriguez is an icon of the American fashion industry. Born in New Jersey to Cuban parents, he fell in love with clothes through the women in his family, taking inspiration from their timeless sense of style. Since the early ’90s, Rodriguez has garnered a loyal following by designing some of the most beloved and acclaimed womenswear pieces in the biz. His clarity of vision and eye for clean lines has won over the hearts of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Michelle Obama, and Sarah Jessica Parker, to name just a few, creating looks that transcend trends and generations.
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 Campaign
Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection. The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Edelman (@sam_edelman) Of course, throughout, Campbell also...
Inside Kate Moss's Handbag
In the latest episode of British Vogue’s In The Bag, Kate Moss shares all the essentials that she packs into her Hermès Birkin. They include a lighter that’s attached to her Chanel purse (“don’t lose your lighter”), dry shampoo and a photograph of her daughter, Lila, at Disneyland when she was younger.
Princess Charlene and family step out in style for annual ‘Monaco Picnic’
Last weekend, the U Cavagnëtu, better known around the world as the ‘Monaco Picnic’, made a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus. To mark the occasion, Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlene, and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques stepped out to attend the event, mixing with a large number of its attendees.
Kourtney Kardashian Will Launch Sustainable Boohoo Collections As New Brand Ambassador at NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian is the newest ambassador for British fast fashion brand Boohoo — and is taking the label with her to New York Fashion Week. The “Kardashians” star has been tapped to work with the brand on launching their two upcoming sustainable capsule collections, which focuses on approaching challenges regarding sustainability and helping others make eco-friendly shopping decisions. The first edgy 45-piece collection, as seen in the accompanying campaign, includes dresses, coats, separates and athleisure, along with boots, heeled sandals and wedges retailing from $6-$100. In accordance with Kardashian’s edgy personal style, the line features a palette of black, red, white and...
Edward Enninful Leads The Fashion World’s Tributes To Queen Elizabeth II
The fashion world has been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. Her Majesty has long been an inspiration for designers across the industry, with the likes of Erdem and Richard Quinn creating collections referencing the monarch. Indeed, the Queen surprised show-goers at...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels
If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Tracee Ellis Ross Kicks Up Her Heels in Technicolor Dress on Instagram
In her own colorful way, Tracee Ellis Ross shared her outfit of the day with fans on Instagram. The “Blackish” actress twirled and kicked for the camera yesterday, the star styling a piece from her go-to brand Christopher John Rogers. The young designer has dressed Ross on multiple occasions, with Rogers’ colorful and eclectic collections instantly recognizable silhouettes falling in line with the hair care brand owner’s personal aesthetics. Ross wore a dress featuring colorful fringe. The maxi style went through every color of the rainbow from vibrant greens on one sleeve to reds and yellows, transitioning quickly to white and black...
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC
Reese Witherspoon was breezily dressed for dinner while out with her family in New York City. Stepping out with husband Tim Roth and son Deacon Philippe on Saturday night, the “Legally Blonde” star arrived for a dinner at Carbone in a tiered midi dress. Her black style featured a high waistline, given a whimsical finish from an allover multicolored metallic flecked pattern. Completing her ensemble was a blue denim jacket with turned-up sleeves, giving Witherspoon’s outfit an approachable and bohemian spin. She completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a thin bangle and a metallic silver pouch. When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
Mariah Carey Complains About Her Footwear Choices in Comfy Leggings and Golden Sandal Heels With Her Kids at Cedar Point
Mariah Carey took her twins to Cedar Point theme park in Erie County, Ohio. The singer shared some photos of their exciting family-oriented day on Instagram yesterday. The “Queen Of Christmas” claimed to have had a great time, despite the unconventional footwear she’d worn to the park. Clad in a comfortable ensemble, save for her shoes, the first image saw Carey in a brown long sleeve shirt paired with black high-waisted leggings. Tied around her waist, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress wore a tan sweatshirt just in case she got cold. Carey accessorized with a chunky gold...
