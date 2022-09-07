It’s hardly an overstatement to say Narciso Rodriguez is an icon of the American fashion industry. Born in New Jersey to Cuban parents, he fell in love with clothes through the women in his family, taking inspiration from their timeless sense of style. Since the early ’90s, Rodriguez has garnered a loyal following by designing some of the most beloved and acclaimed womenswear pieces in the biz. His clarity of vision and eye for clean lines has won over the hearts of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Michelle Obama, and Sarah Jessica Parker, to name just a few, creating looks that transcend trends and generations.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO