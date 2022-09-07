Read full article on original website
California public health official on staying safe during scorching heatwave
California is still in the midst of what may be the worst heat wave in the state's history. And that poses huge health risks. In the U.S., extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related disaster. Dr. Tomas Aragon is director of the California Department of Public Health. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
California is home to some of the country's strictest environmental regulations. Those standards can sometimes spread to other states and beyond. It's known as the "California Effect." A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those...
A tropical storm is flooding southern California amid record-breaking heat wave
Sweltering heat isn't the only problem this weekend in California. A tropical storm is bringing flooding to the southern half of the state. And wildfires are making the air quality bad. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. California's weather has been extreme lately in just about every possible way. A record-setting heat wave...
Special Master Disagreement, California Weather, Charles Proclaimed King
The Justice Department and former President Trump's legal team offer different names for special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and disagree over a timeline. California has an extreme weather week: raging wildfires, flash floods, scorching heat, and a tropical storm. The UK continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth as her son is formally proclaimed King Charles III in London.
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that a disproportionate number of people who are contracting monkeypox in the U.S. are also HIV-positive. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend....
Humans are no longer the line judges at the U.S. Open
Electronic line judging has replaced humans at the U.S. Open. But the voices making calls are real people, recorded with varying levels of urgency to sell the call, depending on how close the shot is. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The U.S. Open tennis tournament wraps up with final matches this weekend....
City official arrested in stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist
Las Vegas police say DNA evidence and video helped lead to the arrest Wednesday of the Clark County public administrator for the killing of an investigative journalist there. Las Vegas police say they've arrested a local elected official suspected of killing a newspaper reporter who'd written critical stories about him. NPR's Martin Kaste is covering this story from Las Vegas. Hey there.
Public transit across the U.S. is not nearly as crowded as it was before the pandemic
If you're listening to this in your car, you probably already know that traffic congestion now looks a lot more like it did before COVID. Air travel, too, has bounced back from its pandemic lows, but transit ridership, not so much. Across the country, most trains and buses are not nearly as crowded as they used to be. From Chicago, NPR's David Schaper reports.
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Tara Haskins, health director at the healthcare-focused nonprofit AgriSafe, about a new suicide prevention hotline aimed to help agricultural workers. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Anyone having a mental health crisis in the United States can dial 988 for help. But in five states, there's also a...
Thousands of dead fish are covering Bay Area beaches after red tide hits region
Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the shores of the San Francisco Bay area. Scientists say the red tide causing the fish kill is likely driven by climate change and human wastewater runoff. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Thousands of dead fish are covering beaches in the Bay Area from...
Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
A publisher abruptly recalled the '2,000 Mules' election denial book. NPR got a copy.
The election denial movie called "2,000 Mules" has been thoroughly debunked by fact-checkers. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the film's premise was, quote, "indefensible." Despite those flaws, former President Trump has embraced this film from the conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza. A book version of "2,000 Mules" was set to hit stores last week before its publisher abruptly recalled it from shelves due to an unexplained publishing error. NPR's Tom Dreisbach actually managed to get a copy of the recalled book and is with us now. Hey, Tom.
Borrowers in 7 states may be taxed on their student loan cancellation
Borrowers here in the U.S. may still be feeling a sense of relief with the cancellation of some or all of their federal student loans. But about 8 million of them could be in for a nasty surprise. They may have to pay tax on all that debt relief, depending on what state they live in. NPR education correspondent Cory Turner has been looking into all of this and joins us now. Hey, Cory.
