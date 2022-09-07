Read full article on original website
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions
European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As the EU tries to wean itself off of Russian gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has predicted that...
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country roughly in half, and Russia's invasion has mostly come to its east. But here and there, Russian forces have crossed to the west bank, and that includes the place where they crossed to capture the city of Kherson. Now Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive, hoping to trap those Russian forces in a place where the water makes it hard to retreat. It's a test of whether either of these large and well-armed forces can gain a real advantage. We discussed this with U.S. General Mark Milley. President Biden's top military advisor was in Germany meeting with Ukraine's other allies.
Here's why the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine has 'significantly increased'
We start this hour in Ukraine, where a crisis at a nuclear plant appears to be escalating. Earlier today, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency put out a statement saying the risk of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had, quote, "significantly increased." He called for an immediate nuclear safety zone around the plant.
News brief: Queen Elizabeth's legacy, EU energy challenges, special master appealed
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch; this after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday...
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.
Secretary of State Blinken offers big aid package on unannounced visit to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Thursday, where he announced almost $3 billion worth of financial aid and weapons to help Ukraine and its neighbors during the Russia invasion. "Ukraine's extraordinary front-line defenders continue to courageously fight for their country's...
Blinken announces more security aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit
Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday to announce more security aid to Ukraine. He was also there to signal support as Ukraine tries to push back Russian forces. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv today to announce more...
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances
Russia said it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced massive territorial gains in its lightning counter-offensive. Observers expect Ukrainian forces to make further gains in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia and has been either controlled by Russia or shelled by its artillery for months.
Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger
Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader on Saturday.The favored candidate has been compared to former President Trump. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And...
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some critics have pointed out, remembrances may not feel complete without acknowledging the impact of British colonialism, especially on countries in Africa and in the Caribbean. Matthew J. Smith is a professor of history at University College London and director of the school's Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
Government regulators express concern as pension fund managers dip into crypto
Should retirement funds invest in risky assets like crypto? It's reminiscent of an earlier debate, one that involved a fledgling venture capital industry and something known as the prudent man rule. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Pension fund managers are dipping their toes into crypto, and government regulators are saying, be careful....
King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.
King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
