ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
NPR

Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
WORLD
NPR

Blinken announces more security aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv today to announce more security aid to Ukraine. He was also there to signal support as Ukraine tries to push back Russian forces in the south of the country. And he used his visit to highlight the civilian toll of a war that's gone on now for more than six months. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#American#South Korean#Npr#Jeju 4 3 Peace Foundation
NPR

Special Master Disagreement, California Weather, Charles Proclaimed King

The Justice Department and former President Trump's legal team offer different names for special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and disagree over a timeline. California has an extreme weather week: raging wildfires, flash floods, scorching heat, and a tropical storm. The UK continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth as her son is formally proclaimed King Charles III in London.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
World War II
NPR

The complicated history of the British commonwealth

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
U.K.
NPR

King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.

King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
U.K.
NPR

A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon

Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
MILITARY
NPR

City official arrested in stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist

Las Vegas police say DNA evidence and video helped lead to the arrest Wednesday of the Clark County public administrator for the killing of an investigative journalist there. Las Vegas police say they've arrested a local elected official suspected of killing a newspaper reporter who'd written critical stories about him. NPR's Martin Kaste is covering this story from Las Vegas. Hey there.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NPR

EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions

Europe's energy ministers meet Friday to present a common front against Russia shutting off gas supplies. They're expected to announce considerable belt tightening measures. European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy