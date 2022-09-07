Read full article on original website
NPR
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
NPR
Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger
Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader on Saturday.The favored candidate has been compared to former President Trump. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And...
NPR
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian troops at the Dnipro River, and the long game in the war. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country...
Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
NPR
News brief: Queen Elizabeth's legacy, EU energy challenges, special master appealed
King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch; this after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96. Queen Elizabeth was the longest serving monarch in British history. Seventy years she was on the throne. Here she is speaking a few years before she became queen in 1952.
NPR
EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions
Europe's energy ministers meet Friday to present a common front against Russia shutting off gas supplies. They're expected to announce considerable belt tightening measures. European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices.
NPR
Blinken announces more security aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit
Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday to announce more security aid to Ukraine. He was also there to signal support as Ukraine tries to push back Russian forces. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv today to announce more...
NPR
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some critics have pointed out, remembrances may not feel complete without acknowledging the impact of British colonialism, especially on countries in Africa and in the Caribbean. Matthew J. Smith is a professor of history at University College London and director of the school's Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Steve Bannon, who managed Trump's 2016 campaign and served his administration, surrendered Thursday on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused...
NPR
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
NPR
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth II's meetings with 13 different U.S. presidents in her seven decades on the throne. The death of Queen Elizabeth II closes a chapter in British history that lasted seven decades. And over that time, the queen met 13 U.S. presidents. NPR's Don Gonyea has highlights.
NPR
Secretary of State Blinken offers big aid package on unannounced visit to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Thursday, where he announced almost $3 billion worth of financial aid and weapons to help Ukraine and its neighbors during the Russia invasion. "Ukraine's extraordinary front-line defenders continue to courageously fight for their country's...
NPR
A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO
Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
NPR
Queen Elizabeth II, longest-serving monarch in British history, dies at 96
Today we mark the end of a long, influential reign in the British monarchy. Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age 96. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, reigning for 70 years. She became queen in 1952, holding the throne during a period of sweeping change in Britain, including the breakup of the country's empire. The 15th prime minister of Elizabeth's reign, Liz Truss, paid tribute this evening outside Downing Street and welcomed Elizabeth's son and successor, Charles, as king.
NPR
Here's why the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine has 'significantly increased'
We start this hour in Ukraine, where a crisis at a nuclear plant appears to be escalating. Earlier today, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency put out a statement saying the risk of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had, quote, "significantly increased." He called for an immediate nuclear safety zone around the plant.
NPR
It's hard to think of a Britain without Queen Elizabeth II. What's her legacy?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Tracy Borman, royal historian and author of Crown and Sceptre, about the life and legacy of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
NPR
Royal commentator on what comes next following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Richard Fitzwilliams, a longtime royal watcher and commentator, about the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and what comes next after her death on Thursday. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96. She was the longest ruling monarch in British history. Richard...
NPR
The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The people of Edinburgh — where the Queen's expected to lie at rest in the coming days — reflect on her legacy. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was...
