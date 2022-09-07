ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
WORLD
NPR

Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger

Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader on Saturday.The favored candidate has been compared to former President Trump. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
NPR

EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions

Europe's energy ministers meet Friday to present a common front against Russia shutting off gas supplies. They're expected to announce considerable belt tightening measures. European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Blinken announces more security aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Thursday to announce more security aid to Ukraine. He was also there to signal support as Ukraine tries to push back Russian forces. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv today to announce more...
POLITICS
NPR

The complicated history of the British commonwealth

The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some critics have pointed out, remembrances may not feel complete without acknowledging the impact of British colonialism, especially on countries in Africa and in the Caribbean. Matthew J. Smith is a professor of history at University College London and director of the school's Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Flaunt#Npr
NPR

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges

Steve Bannon, who managed Trump's 2016 campaign and served his administration, surrendered Thursday on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused...
POTUS
NPR

A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
NPR

A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO

Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
BUSINESS
NPR

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-serving monarch in British history, dies at 96

Today we mark the end of a long, influential reign in the British monarchy. Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age 96. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, reigning for 70 years. She became queen in 1952, holding the throne during a period of sweeping change in Britain, including the breakup of the country's empire. The 15th prime minister of Elizabeth's reign, Liz Truss, paid tribute this evening outside Downing Street and welcomed Elizabeth's son and successor, Charles, as king.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The people of Edinburgh — where the Queen's expected to lie at rest in the coming days — reflect on her legacy. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy