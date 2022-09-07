Read full article on original website
princessanneindy.com
Virginia Beach Planning Commission recommends permit approval for proposed wedding venue in Pungo
COURTHOUSE — The Planning Commission in August voted to recommend approval of a conditional use permit that would allow a wedding and event venue on a portion of a horse farm at the main intersection in rural Pungo. A permit to allow assembly uses on a three-acre portion of...
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend]
Chamber Fest, featuring Molly Hatchet, the Irie Tree Band, Mike Stinson and Lana Scott from the voice is today behind the former Fairgrounds Restaurant, now Children’s Harbor, on Fairgrounds Road outside Onancock. Gates open at 1:30, music and food starts at 2 and the all day music ends at 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
How this 'quaint' Eastern Shore town keeps people coming back
Most who visit fall in love within a few minutes. This picturesque town is filled with Americana from billowing flags to colorful bunting.
No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water. Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
peninsulachronicle.com
Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg
YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
Youngkin, in support of Suffolk Port 460 project, says local and state cooperation ‘really important’
Virginia's governor is throwing his support behind a controversial development proposal, two weeks before City Council could vote to greenlight the project.
peninsulachronicle.com
Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10, 2022
Looking for any fishing boats that are catching swelling toads. Some people call them pufferfish. Near Cape Charles. If so I would like to buy some. 757-350-0507. Beautiful kittens need a new home, almost 3 months old, weened and use cat box, very cute, raised in our home. 757-787-7351. Looking...
Dinosaur Adventure stomping into Hampton Roads Convention Center in October
Residents of Hampton Roads can now walk alongside the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest heads to Hampton, Va. in October.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News To Break Ground On James River Strand Project September 15
NEWPORT NEWS—There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 15 at 10am to celebrate the beginning of James River Strand. The project will connect Victory Landing and Christopher Newport Parks, adding amenities that will offer unique waterfront experiences in Newport News. The James River Strand project will provide...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Virginia Beach You Must Visit
Are you on the hunt for the best oceanfront hotels in Virginia Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will be able to pick from the best 15 that VB has to offer. If you are still thinking about where to stay in Virginia Beach the...
shoredailynews.com
Lecture on the Lawn at Pear Valley
Please join us for a NHPS “Lecture on the Lawn” at Pear Valley featuring new research information from historian David Scott. Previous Pear Valley lectures have been well attended because Pear Valley is such a unique and important landmark in Northampton County and Virginia. The home was constructed about 1740 and belonged to one branch of the Eastern Shore Nottingham family. Pear Valley is the only remaining example of a middle-class mid-1700’s home in Northampton County. As you will learn, there is reason to believe that there was an earlier structure where it stands that was home to a few generations prior to 1740.
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
3 things to do this weekend: September 9, 2022
If you are just counting down until the weekend we’re here to help. News 3 has three things you can do around Hampton Roads.
fredericksburg.today
Both ferries on the Northern Neck out of service until further notice
Both ferries on the Northern Neck out of service until further notice. VDOT has suspended service on both ferries on the Northern Neck until further notice. Due to high tide, the Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster County and the Sunnybank Ferry in Northumberland County will not be running until river conditions improve.
Squirrel caused more than 10,000 homes, businesses to lose power in Virginia
More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says.
Culture closes after Norfolk revokes restaurant zoning certificate
Culture Lounge & Restaurant has closed after the City of Norfolk delivered a Notice of Revocation on Friday.
Crews respond to sewage spill at Norfolk creek
The City of Norfolk, Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Norfolk Department of Public Health (NDPH) and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) responded to the spill Thursday afternoon.
Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power went nuts in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools. Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when...
Virginia Zoo announces name of new siamang infant
Lovejoy was the name chosen for the siamang baby that was born on June 26.
