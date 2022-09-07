ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Charles, VA

shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend]

Chamber Fest, featuring Molly Hatchet, the Irie Tree Band, Mike Stinson and Lana Scott from the voice is today behind the former Fairgrounds Restaurant, now Children’s Harbor, on Fairgrounds Road outside Onancock. Gates open at 1:30, music and food starts at 2 and the all day music ends at 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
ONANCOCK, VA
Cape Charles, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg

YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10, 2022

Looking for any fishing boats that are catching swelling toads. Some people call them pufferfish. Near Cape Charles. If so I would like to buy some. 757-350-0507. Beautiful kittens need a new home, almost 3 months old, weened and use cat box, very cute, raised in our home. 757-787-7351. Looking...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News To Break Ground On James River Strand Project September 15

NEWPORT NEWS—There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 15 at 10am to celebrate the beginning of James River Strand. The project will connect Victory Landing and Christopher Newport Parks, adding amenities that will offer unique waterfront experiences in Newport News. The James River Strand project will provide...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Lecture on the Lawn at Pear Valley

Please join us for a NHPS “Lecture on the Lawn” at Pear Valley featuring new research information from historian David Scott. Previous Pear Valley lectures have been well attended because Pear Valley is such a unique and important landmark in Northampton County and Virginia. The home was constructed about 1740 and belonged to one branch of the Eastern Shore Nottingham family. Pear Valley is the only remaining example of a middle-class mid-1700’s home in Northampton County. As you will learn, there is reason to believe that there was an earlier structure where it stands that was home to a few generations prior to 1740.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
