Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones
Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
How to cancel your Apple Music subscription
Let's be honest, Apple Music isn't the best option when it comes to music streaming services. Sure, it can integrate with Apple products a bit easier—as the infamously walled-off ecosystem makes sure of. Still, if you're using the service on Android, Windows, or another operating system, it's hard to compete with Spotify. The ease of use is unmatched, the device interoperability is vast, and cool hardware options like Spotify Car Thing make it the go-to option for millions of users around the world.
Google Fi subscribers can now use 5G while roaming in more countries
Google Fi provides incredible value for money. The big G's MVNO relies on T-Mobile and US Cellular's LTE and 5G networks to offer unlimited texting, calling, and cheap mobile data. However, it has some drawbacks, like limited support for 5G networks when roaming internationally. iPhone users have it worst, as the service does not support Wi-Fi calling and mobile data hotspot outside the home country. Google Fi is now addressing some of these limitations with its latest updates.
Pixel 6's Quick phrases feature arrives on the Nest Hub Max
Google debuted Quick phrases with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. At Google I/O this year, the company announced that it is expanding Quick phrases support to the Nest Hub Max. The feature lets you interact with Google Assistant for common everyday interactions without saying "Hey Google" first. Nearly four months after the announcement, Google is finally rolling out Quick phrases support to one of the best smart displays on the market.
Google Fi: What is it and should you subscribe?
Pairing your smartphone with reliable service is essential. Many people use one of the three major carriers for their excellent coverage, but that coverage often comes with a high price tag. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MNVOs) are a cheaper alternative that provide similar coverage to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Google has its own MNVO, called Google Fi, which has some unique features that set it apart from the competition.
Google delivers its final security patch for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL
While we all eagerly await the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro next month, Google is finally saying goodbye to two of its most important phones. The Pixel 3a kicked off a lineup of incredible budget picks, bringing back the affordability of legacy Nexus devices while delivering on the camera quality most would expect from anything Pixel-branded. It received its last guaranteed update in May, but Google promised one final patch would arrive by July. Although it's a little later than promised, new software is finally rolling out.
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Google Play Pass vs. Apple Arcade: Which platform offers the most bang for your buck
Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass launched within days of each other in September 2019, offering similar services for their respective platforms. Today neither has changed much, but quite a few differences in the services set them apart. As Apple Arcade is available on nearly every all of its products,...
ChromeOS may step up to add background blur and other camera effects for video conferencing
Video conferencing is a big deal, period. Never mind the ongoing ordeal that we're still living, video conferencing would have gone big one way or another. So much so, a number of chat clients including Google Meet have integrated cloud-powered background blurring effects for the many of us that are stuck in our messy, unpresentable bedrooms. For Chromebook owners, though, you might be getting more blur for your buck soon with OS-level capabilities.
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
Twitch brings a themed Android 13 icon to your Pixel phone
WhatsApp, Spotify, and Reddit are among the most popular third-party apps to adopt a themed icon as part of Android 13. Every few days, we see the introduction of a new dynamic icon, and the latest to join the ever-growing list is Twitch. Spotted by Android Police editors in the last day, it appears to be a part of version 13.7.0, which arrived on September 7.
New Google Play system update tells you when a data breach may have compromised your accounts
In the first week of September, Google released the Play system updates for the month, including improvements to Play Services and the Play Store. Those updates added a few new Wear OS-related features for smartwatches and made the Google Kids Space more user-friendly. Both of these services now have a few more additions that improve your experience, including a feature that alerts you to passwords that may not be secure anymore.
Jumpstart your fall with new Android widgets, watch faces, and accessibility tools from Google
If Android 13 seemed like a minor update when it finally dropped last month, it's only because Google pushes out new updates, features, and improvements to smartphones all year long. Today, the company is back with another grab bag of new tools for its entire ecosystem. From smartphones to TVs, messaging to accessibility, Android has plenty to check out as we head into the fall.
Google's September 2022 security patch is here for Pixel phones with fixes for wireless charging
Pixel fans know by now to expect Google's latest patches hitting their phones on the first Monday of the month — except, of course, when that Monday's a holiday in the US, as it was back in July, and as it is once again this week. With everyone coming back from a nice and (hopefully) relaxing Labor Day weekend, it's finally time to get our hands on the latest software for Pixels, with the release of the September Patch for the Pixel 4 and newer phones.
The redesigned Wear OS Play Store is a lot more colorful
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Google also made an appearance at the event and revealed that it would redesign the Wear OS Play Store and bring offline Maps navigation to the platform. Less than a month after the announcement, the big G has started rolling out the new Play Store design to Wear OS users.
Bosch’s Smart Kitchen Dock is a detachable Nest Hub in all but name
We all remember the rumors that Google was working on a detachable Nest Hub. At Google I/O earlier this year, the company then made clear that it was in fact working on a device in this category, although it is a proper Android tablet with a base rather than anything more outlandish. If you can’t wait for this device to be released sometime in 2023, or you just don’t like Google Assistant, Bosch’s latest smart home device might be for you. At IFA 2022, Bosch has introduced its Smart Kitchen Dock, which serves as a great standalone Alexa speaker that also is a dock for your existing tablet or phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Tab S7's One UI 4.1.1 update is now live
Despite being a minor point release, Samsung One UI 4.1.1 brings some notable improvements to multitasking on foldables and tablets. The skin debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in early August, followed by the Korean giant rolling it out for the Galaxy Tab S8 series a few weeks later. Now, hot on the heels of the Korean giant confirming that it will bring One UI 4.1.1 to all its previous foldable devices, the update has started making its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7,
Asus Zenfone 9 pre-orders are open, but it’s complicated to buy one
The Asus Zenfone 9 was revealed in July, but those in the US may have to wait until October to get their hands on the phone. Asus opened pre-orders for the phone at the end of last week and it’s a remarkably complicated if not confusing situation to get your hands on one of these new phones. Fortunately, the bottom line is that you can reserve the phone and claim a bonus perk right now on Amazon.
What is Samsung TV Plus?
Samsung is one of the biggest TV and smartphone manufacturers in the world. It's logical for the company to bundle its streaming service with TVs, top Galaxy smartphones, and tablets. In 2015, Samsung introduced Samsung TV Plus, a free, ad-supported streaming service with live TV channels, on its televisions and later expanded it to Galaxy devices. Here's everything you need to know about Samsung TV Plus.
