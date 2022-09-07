Read full article on original website
Google delivers its final security patch for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL
While we all eagerly await the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro next month, Google is finally saying goodbye to two of its most important phones. The Pixel 3a kicked off a lineup of incredible budget picks, bringing back the affordability of legacy Nexus devices while delivering on the camera quality most would expect from anything Pixel-branded. It received its last guaranteed update in May, but Google promised one final patch would arrive by July. Although it's a little later than promised, new software is finally rolling out.
Google Fi: What is it and should you subscribe?
Pairing your smartphone with reliable service is essential. Many people use one of the three major carriers for their excellent coverage, but that coverage often comes with a high price tag. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MNVOs) are a cheaper alternative that provide similar coverage to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Google has its own MNVO, called Google Fi, which has some unique features that set it apart from the competition.
Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch launch: What will be announced at Google's event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
ChromeOS may step up to add background blur and other camera effects for video conferencing
Video conferencing is a big deal, period. Never mind the ongoing ordeal that we're still living, video conferencing would have gone big one way or another. So much so, a number of chat clients including Google Meet have integrated cloud-powered background blurring effects for the many of us that are stuck in our messy, unpresentable bedrooms. For Chromebook owners, though, you might be getting more blur for your buck soon with OS-level capabilities.
Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones
Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
Twitch brings a themed Android 13 icon to your Pixel phone
WhatsApp, Spotify, and Reddit are among the most popular third-party apps to adopt a themed icon as part of Android 13. Every few days, we see the introduction of a new dynamic icon, and the latest to join the ever-growing list is Twitch. Spotted by Android Police editors in the last day, it appears to be a part of version 13.7.0, which arrived on September 7.
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
New YouTube feature for schools will make classroom video-watching way less sketchy
YouTube is home to billions of videos. Most of them are of dubious quality, so one would hope Google's algorithms would bring users substantive and enjoyable content. Of course, there are many challenges surrounding the platform — especially when we're talking about kids as viewers and educators as creators. That's why the company is announcing a few big changes for those user groups, including a video player dedicated for educational use.
Quick settings toggles get some cute new animations in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1
After a month without any early software worth testing, Google returned yesterday with Android 13 QPR1's first beta. It's a release chock full of secrets, from upcoming improvements to phone calls to hidden animations previewing future hardware. Of course, there are also a handful of smaller changes as Google continues to build on the groundwork first laid with Android 13's stable launch last month, including some new animations found in quick settings.
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
Jumpstart your fall with new Android widgets, watch faces, and accessibility tools from Google
If Android 13 seemed like a minor update when it finally dropped last month, it's only because Google pushes out new updates, features, and improvements to smartphones all year long. Today, the company is back with another grab bag of new tools for its entire ecosystem. From smartphones to TVs, messaging to accessibility, Android has plenty to check out as we head into the fall.
Bosch’s Smart Kitchen Dock is a detachable Nest Hub in all but name
We all remember the rumors that Google was working on a detachable Nest Hub. At Google I/O earlier this year, the company then made clear that it was in fact working on a device in this category, although it is a proper Android tablet with a base rather than anything more outlandish. If you can’t wait for this device to be released sometime in 2023, or you just don’t like Google Assistant, Bosch’s latest smart home device might be for you. At IFA 2022, Bosch has introduced its Smart Kitchen Dock, which serves as a great standalone Alexa speaker that also is a dock for your existing tablet or phone.
The redesigned Wear OS Play Store is a lot more colorful
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Google also made an appearance at the event and revealed that it would redesign the Wear OS Play Store and bring offline Maps navigation to the platform. Less than a month after the announcement, the big G has started rolling out the new Play Store design to Wear OS users.
Google's September 2022 security patch is here for Pixel phones with fixes for wireless charging
Pixel fans know by now to expect Google's latest patches hitting their phones on the first Monday of the month — except, of course, when that Monday's a holiday in the US, as it was back in July, and as it is once again this week. With everyone coming back from a nice and (hopefully) relaxing Labor Day weekend, it's finally time to get our hands on the latest software for Pixels, with the release of the September Patch for the Pixel 4 and newer phones.
Google Pixel 6 Pro face unlock details spotted again, now in Android 13 QPR1
One of the strangest parts of the Pixel 6 Pro is the long-awaited face unlock feature we've heard about over 2022, with leaks and pieces of code buried in Android referencing the feature. Now, the Android 13 QPR1 beta has been released, and 9to5Google has spotted further mentions of the feature along with an animation that shows how it'll work when it does arrive.
How to quickly set an alarm on your Android phone
What do early risers, bakers, and routine lovers have in common? They all know the value of a good alarm clock. Many are now turning to their Android devices when the need for an alarm strikes. Look no further than Android's default app, Clock, which celebrated one billion downloads in 2021.
Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name
Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
How to cancel your Apple Music subscription
Let's be honest, Apple Music isn't the best option when it comes to music streaming services. Sure, it can integrate with Apple products a bit easier—as the infamously walled-off ecosystem makes sure of. Still, if you're using the service on Android, Windows, or another operating system, it's hard to compete with Spotify. The ease of use is unmatched, the device interoperability is vast, and cool hardware options like Spotify Car Thing make it the go-to option for millions of users around the world.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Tab S7's One UI 4.1.1 update is now live
Despite being a minor point release, Samsung One UI 4.1.1 brings some notable improvements to multitasking on foldables and tablets. The skin debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in early August, followed by the Korean giant rolling it out for the Galaxy Tab S8 series a few weeks later. Now, hot on the heels of the Korean giant confirming that it will bring One UI 4.1.1 to all its previous foldable devices, the update has started making its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7,
