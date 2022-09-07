Read full article on original website
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
Long Island Expressway crash leaves man, 39, dead: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A 39-year-old man was killed in a car crash on the Long Island Expressway early Friday, according to authorities. Two vehicles collided on the westbound side of the interstate just before 2 a.m., near Exit 36 for Searingtown Road, officials said. First responders arrived to find one of the vehicles fully […]
52-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure In Melville
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Melville. James Dawson, age 52, of the Bronx, was driving a Ford E350 van westbound, just west of Exit 49, when his...
Route 9 Sign Honoring High School Cheerleader Killed In Crash Ordered Removed, Mom Says
The sign honoring 16-year-old Jennifer Metzger has stood along Route 9 in Woodbridge Township for nearly a decade. Now, officials want it gone. The Colonia High School cheerleader was killed in a single-car crash in 2009. Jennifer's parents established the JEMMS Foundation Inc., a year after her death, to provide scholarships to high school students in her nae and raises awareness toward reckless driving.
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
Upstate Forest Rangers Rescue 2 Different Hikers With Leg Injuries!
It was a busy couple of days into the month of September for Forest Rangers in Greene County. One Forest Ranger responded to both injured hiker calls within two days and in almost the same location, the Town of Hunter wilderness. Where Were The Hikers Injured?. On September 3rd at...
Woman dies in Central NY house fire after troopers, bystanders try to rescue her
Lee, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman died after not being able to escape a raging house fire in Oneida County Monday night, troopers said. Around 9:31 p.m, emergency personnel responded to reports of a house engulfed in flames at 5357 Lee Valley Road in the town of Lee, according to a news release from State Police.
Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95
A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said. No foul play was immediately suspected. The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville
A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Glenville, NY Man Tries to Stop Loud Dirt Bikers, But it Almost Turns Deadly?
A disturbance in a wooded area of the Capital Region nearly turned deadly over the holiday weekend. Two teenagers were riding dirt bikes in a normally-quiet trail area in Glenville, New York, and that disturbed a nearby citizen. In an attempt to combat the disruption, the citizen turned violent, and the details of this case show that the teenagers may be lucky to be alive.
Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge
BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
IDs Released For 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Near Orange County-Rockland County Border
Police have identified two people killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash in the Hudson Valley overnight. It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Orange County on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo. A preliminary investigation by New York State Police has determined a passenger vehicle was driving northbound...
