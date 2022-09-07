ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Mississippi Trucker Dies Jumping Out Of Tractor-Trailer In PA As It Slams Into Trees, Exploding

A tractor-trailer driver from Mississippi died while jumping from his moving vehicle in Western Pennsylvania on Friday, September 9, authorities say. Alexander Johnson, 42 of Amory, was driving south on Cumberland Road/PA Route 160 in Southampton Township when his tractor-trailer "experienced mechanical failure with its breaks," at 1:43 a.m., Pennsylvania state police say.
AMORY, MS
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Long Island Expressway crash leaves man, 39, dead: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A 39-year-old man was killed in a car crash on the Long Island Expressway early Friday, according to authorities. Two vehicles collided on the westbound side of the interstate just before 2 a.m., near Exit 36 for Searingtown Road, officials said. First responders arrived to find one of the vehicles fully […]
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Route 9 Sign Honoring High School Cheerleader Killed In Crash Ordered Removed, Mom Says

The sign honoring 16-year-old Jennifer Metzger has stood along Route 9 in Woodbridge Township for nearly a decade. Now, officials want it gone. The Colonia High School cheerleader was killed in a single-car crash in 2009. Jennifer's parents established the JEMMS Foundation Inc., a year after her death, to provide scholarships to high school students in her nae and raises awareness toward reckless driving.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hot 99.1

Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region

Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
ECONOMY
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95

A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said. No foul play was immediately suspected. The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.
FORT LEE, NJ
HuntingtonNow

Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville

A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MELVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Glenville, NY Man Tries to Stop Loud Dirt Bikers, But it Almost Turns Deadly?

A disturbance in a wooded area of the Capital Region nearly turned deadly over the holiday weekend. Two teenagers were riding dirt bikes in a normally-quiet trail area in Glenville, New York, and that disturbed a nearby citizen. In an attempt to combat the disruption, the citizen turned violent, and the details of this case show that the teenagers may be lucky to be alive.
GLENVILLE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge

BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

