Boston, MA

WBUR

5 things to do this weekend, including public art on the Greenway and an arts festival

Transitioning back into a regular weekend after a luxurious three-day weekend is always hard. It can feel like those two days pass us by before we even make plans. To help you savor your days off, we’ve done some prep work for you. This weekend, you can watch a one-night-only one-woman show, catch some live music and take a writing workshop. All that, and more, below.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

What this week's primary election results mean for Massachusetts

We dig into this past week's primary election results and big headlines with former Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Independent journalist Susan Zalkind joins Radio Boston to discuss her new three-part documentary, “The Murders Before the Marathon." In it, she explores ties between the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

In Boston, BPS students navigate around Orange Line shutdown on first day of school

It was the first day of school for nearly all students in Boston Public Schools Thursday, and a key issue for many was how to get to class with the Orange Line shut down. Roughly 4,600 students live in close proximity to the shuttered transit line, and now will have to hop onto shuttle buses, transport vans or yellow school buses to get to and from school.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

A look at lead pipe remediation in Massachusetts

We're talking about lead pipes and lead paint remediation in Massachusetts with experts from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and the Boston Public Health Commission. Transporting organs destined for transplants is a tricky business. One Cambridge company hopes to make that process easier and more efficient. We talk about the company's efforts with the Boston Globe's Hiawatha Bray for this week's Tech Talk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

What to do about lead paint and lead pipes in Massachusetts

We speak with experts about lead pipes and lead paint remediation in Massachusetts. John MacIsaac, owner of ASAP Environmental, Leon Bethune, a director with the Boston Public Health Commission and Irene McSweeney, chief of operations for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, discuss the latest statistics, incentives and regulations around lead in Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

A Brockton middle school opens new year focused on relationship-building

There was a lot of excitement in the air when staff and students at East Middle School in Brockton gathered for the first day of school last week. The Brockton Public Schools, which enrolls roughly 15,000 students, was among the first large school districts in Massachusetts to start the new school year. While the last two-and-a-half-years of the pandemic created plenty of challenges, the mood on this Friday was mostly of relief and optimism among students and staff.
BROCKTON, MA

