Washington Examiner
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
Gavin Newsom's 2024 chances could be threatened by California's energy grid struggles
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 presidential chances could be significantly hampered by his state's ongoing electric grid crisis, according to state and energy experts. Over the last week, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the state's electric grid operator, has warned that high demand would significantly strain utility providers'...
Update: National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
In the latest major auto company move on the matter, Ford is cutting 3000 jobs in its transition to electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TopGear.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
IFLScience
When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla
There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
CARS・
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
CARS・
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
How California ended up in the zero-emissions driver's seat
California's powerful Air Resources Board recently passed new regulations that essentially require all vehicles sold in the state to be electric, hydrogen-fueled or at least plug-in hybrid by the year 2035. What's more, 17 other states have agreed to follow California's lead, at least to some degree, in matters relating to air pollution, so many of those states could also adopt these requirements.A core part of federal emissions regulations since the early 1970s has been the so-called California Waiver. California, alone among all 50 US states, has the right to set its own auto emissions regulations. No other state can do that,...
The Climate Bill Finally Passed. The Climate Battle Has Just Begun
Decades of willfully moronic Republicans bringing snowballs onto the Senate floor to argue that climate change is a hoax. Decades of debate about carbon taxes and carbon offsets. Decades of rallies in D.C. and hoping that the next hurricane or drought or heat wave will wake up Americans to the risks of living on a superheated planet. Decades of coral reefs crumbling and species disappearing and the curve of CO2 in the atmosphere rising ever upward. Decades of loss, of rage, of fragile hope. But now, with the climate deal (officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act) President Joe Biden...
California prepares to ban all gas-powered vehicles from traffic by 2035
It is a new era for EVs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California passes massive climate and clean energy package, halts closure of state's last nuclear plant
California state lawmakers worked late into Wednesday night to pass an aggressive climate legislation package, including $54 billion in new spending on clean energy and drought resilience measures, and a bill to stop the planned closure of the state's last nuclear plant.
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
Biden White House loves California’s energy solutions — shortages and high costs
Check out the latest energy crisis hobbling California: Smoke from fires triggered by an extended drought is obscuring the sunlight needed to power solar panels. But, at the same time, a tropical storm is generating rain and clouds, which are also hampering solar generation. Shouldn’t the storm be dousing the fires?
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Says More Tesla Solar & Batteries Are Needed In California Amid Record Heat Wave & Power Outages
California is currently experiencing record heat waves and a record electricity demand with authorities warning residents to prepare for rolling blackout. And in response, Elon Musk says the state needs more solar panels & stationary batteries to deal with the current situation. Elon Musk is famous for his lofty goal...
nextbigfuture.com
Energy Infrastructure for All Electric Cars
Assuming each EV travels 12,000 miles annually, consuming approximately 300 Wh/mi of AC energy and assuming 4.9 % system losses for transmission and distribution, then each EV will require 3.8 MWh/year of energy generation. If there were 10 million EVs in California then they would need 28 TWh/year. The US...
electrek.co
Yellen says new climate laws will ‘support energy security, protect us from fossil fuel volatility’ at Ford EV plant
On Thursday, Janet Yellen, US treasury secretary, visited Ford’s Rouge EV plant in Detroit, Michigan, commenting on the newly passed climate initiatives and how they are already helping boost the American economy. “Our plan has worked,” Janet Yellen declared during her visit to Ford’s Rouge EV facility, where the...
FOXBusiness
California’s electric car mandate could spread to over a dozen states
More than a dozen states are debating whether to adopt California's plan to ban new gas cars by the year 2035. Several of the 17 states are likely to move forward with the plan, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont. California's restrictions are the strictest in the country, mandating that all new vehicles run on either electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
