Muleriders look for second victory during Oklahoma trip
Southern Arkansas is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford. The Muleriders, under first-year head coach Brad Smiley, moved into the win column with a big 62-31 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Week 1. The points scored were a program record for a season opener and the victory is the 17th in season openers as an NCAA member.
Kraus GAC Runner of the Week
The Great American Conference announced the initial Cross Country weekly awards for the 2022 season. Southern Arkansas’ Robert Kraus earned Men’s Runner of the Week and Ouachita Baptist’s Taylor Koeth claimed Women’s Runner of the Week. MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK. Robert Kraus, Southern Arkansas,...
Allen Wade Pharr
Allen Wade Pharr, 61, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Allen was born December 6, 1960, in Magnolia, Arkansas to Sherry and Johnny Pharr. Allen didn’t want much. He was a simple man that was happy with a can of snuff, something to eat and drink, someone to be friends with, to talk to or help. People could learn a little from ole “A.” We don’t necessarily need a lot of things we try to acquire; we just need to show the love of friendship and also, receive that love.
South Arkansas bankruptcies through Tuesday, September 6, 2022
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Willie Jeanette Moddies, 533 Ruth, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 31.
Sammie Caldwell
Sammie Caldwell, 80, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at his home. He was born January 23, 1942 in Prescott. Sammie was the owner and operator of Caldwell Roofing and Sheet Metal and previously worked for Dow Chemical. He volunteered for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Magnolia Police Department and was member of Corinth Baptist Church. Sammie proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He loved gardening and traveling.
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
Dr. Raymond Cammack
Dr. Raymond Cammack, 79, of Magnolia died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA. Dr. Cammack spent his life in the ministry and teaching. He received a doctor of education in mathematics and was a professor of mathematics for 34 years at Southern Arkansas University. He served in the Arkansas United Methodist Church Conference, Columbia Charge for 21 years as senior pastor to Unity, Philadelphia, and Harmony United Methodist churches in Columbia County.
AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
Columbia's COVID count up by two cases
Active cases of COVID-19 were up slightly in Columbia and Ouachita counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,150. Total Active Cases: 81, up two since Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Winnie Kate Jones
The Lord brought Winnie Kate Jones into this world on July 2, 2016. According to His sovereign plan, she passed from this life on September 4, 2022. Kyle, Patricia, Welles, Bear and Haddon praise God for the time that He graciously granted them with Winnie Kate. Winnie Kate was the...
Motorcycle wreck kills Bernice man
A Bernice, LA man died as the result of a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on U.S. 167 north of Louisiana 545 in Lincoln Parish. According to a Louisiana State Police report, Roger E. Ferrar, 61, was traveling north on the highway about 7 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle exited the roadway. Ferrar was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash.
Rainbow of Challenges sets Saturday job fair
Rainbow of Challenges, Inc., of Hope will host a fall Job Fair and Open Interview Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the ROC Administrative offices, 500 South Main Street in Hope. All applicants on Saturday will receive a brief interview and are asked to bring personal identification...
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, September 8. Marcus Carter, 38, Waldo, failure to appear. Friday, September 9. Otis Arnold, 47, Waldo, breaking...
Smoke detector installation focus of 9/11 Day of Service
Hundreds of volunteers from across the state will commemorate the 9/11 attacks by joining in patriotic acts of volunteer service as part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as 9/11 Day. This year, community groups, including Southern Arkansas University, will come together to implement...
Shreveport woman guilty of CARES Act fraud
Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, LA, has pleaded guilty before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to making false statements to a federal agency. In March 2020 Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act which was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) provided Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), which were low-interest financing to small businesses, renters and homeowners in regions affected by declared disasters.
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
Owner trying to recover items stolen from logging site
The owner of various pieces of logging equipment that was stolen between September 1-4 wants it back. Joseph Jones of Joey P. Jones Logging said that the equipment was stolen from a logging site off Arkansas 29 and Lafayette County Road 18 near Lewisville. Stolen first, between September 1-2, was...
Justice Scarber will go to prison for three-year term
Justice Sema Scarber, 21, of Magnolia displayed indifference to human life by threatening someone with a firearm on March 18 and later refused to come to court to be tried, Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr. ruled. Talley recently sentenced Scarber to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections...
