'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Charts The History of Audemar Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet and Assouline have published a history of the Swiss watch brand’s most famous design in ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon’. The latest moment in the model’s ongoing 50th anniversary, the coffee table book has been written by journalist and former deputy editor of British GQ, Bill Prince, and presents “the Royal Oak’s history from a broader cultural perspective, while shedding light on new archival materials uncovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.”
Nike Air Rift "Triple Black" Is the Affordable Alternative to the Maison Margiela Tabi Toe
Has unveiled its latest colorway of its split-toe staple. Arriving in “Triple Black,” the Nike Air Rift is back for the Fall season. The shoe was originally debuted in 1996 and was the brand’s first shoe that promoted natural motion. The Air Rift was heavily inspired by Kenyan distance runners who often trained barefoot. The shoe has since been a cult classic, offering a silhouette shape that resembles that of the Margiela’s Tabi toe.
"Natural Indigo" Covers the New Balance 9060
As New Balance continues to shine in the sneaker game, it has tapped into the industry’s trends, especially with its growing list of collaborators and silhouettes. 2022’s rollout of the New Balance 9060 is the perfect example of this. First, the sneaker was revealed in a major collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, then it went on to feature during Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. New Balance has since proceeded to capitalize on this momentum and positioning with the launch of many in-house colorways.
Professor.E Highlights its Striking SS22 Wares With an Evocative Editorial
Delivering its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Professor.E has now delivered an evocative editorial showcasing the seasonal wares. Photographed by Taiwanese photographer Alien Wang, the photo focus captures the enigmatic aesthetic outlook of Professor.E. The unique perspective is framed by natural scenes accented by the presence of deep shadows. Figures are covered...
Bleue Burnham's Exquisite Jewlery Explores "The Secret Life of Plants" for FW22
Bleue Burnham has been pioneering London’s burgeoning new-wave of jewelry designers for a number of years now, with his fine gold and silver pieces adorning the fingers, wrists and necks of the city’s most creative and in-the-know clientele. Now, with the launch of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection “The Secret Life of Plants,” Burnham is set for domination.
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
HUMAN MADE's "BACK TO SCHOOL" Capsule Brings Collegiate Style
Returning with its latest release, HUMAN MADE has put together the “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection. Building on NIGO‘s obsession with Americana, the special range delivers collegiate style with sportswear takes and preppy ivy outfitting. The HUMAN MADE “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection features jackets, hoodies, rugby...
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
Fall-Friendly Tones Outfit This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Colorway
Summer is winding down to its last few weeks, and while there’s still an ample amount of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy,. is already getting its footwear category ready for the seasonal transition. Fall time is typically when more drab and neutral tones tend to come out to play, and that’s exactly what this upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway possesses.
Panini's Reebok Question Mid Collab Is Inspired by Rookie Trading Cards
When it comes to sports memorabilia, trading cards are among some of the most coveted, especially when it comes to the rookie cards of iconic players. Allen Iverson — one of the coldest point guards to touch the rock — has been the face of a plethora of them, and Reebok is highlighting this through its latest collaboration with trading card company Panini America.
Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces in a Sleek "Black Reflective" Colorway
Continues the expansion of its Air Max Plus offerings with a brand new colorway. This time around, the Swoosh is sticking to the classics, revealing a sleek “Black Reflective” colorway. As the Fall season is upon us and the sun sets sooner and sooner, the dark iteration matches the mood of the upcoming season.
HAY's Fall 2022 Lighting Collection Is Illuminated In Collaborations and Architectural References
Danish interior stalwart HAY is a part of contemporary life. From its spiral drinking straws to side tables and cabinets, minimal lounge chairs to kitchen staples like the SOWDEN kettle and its kitsch French Press, HAY has infiltrated our homes like few other brands. Now, it aims to continue its lifestyle takeover with its new range of lighting for Fall 2022, presenting a collection underpinned by collaborations, architectural references, and innovations.
Protect Your Prized Sneakers With FOREFOOT's Heel Protector Mamoru
Innovating in the sneaker cleaning and care space, Japanese brand, FOREFOOT, has now released new colors for its popular Heel Protector Mamoru product. Combating the dreaded heel drag that occurs affects shoes with heavy wear, the product serves to help extend the life of beloved sneakers. Now coming in “Cream”...
Le Labo's City Exclusives Are Now Available Worldwide
Bringing back its annual City Exclusive Event, Le Labo has now launched the latest installment of the event that offers the special range worldwide. Created to pay tribute to cities the perfume brand loves, the City Exclusives are usually only available in the city they belong to, and nowhere else.
On-Foot Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Since July, we’ve been offered both early and detailed looks of the latest project between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand. Recently, the two have demanded attention from sneakerheads with an extremely limited Air Ship colorway, a much anticipated Air Jordan 4 and a luxe take found on the Air Jordan 2 “Airness.” Now, the Air Jordan 12 is the silhouette of choice to be outfitted in a premium A Ma Maniére style.
Snowy Vibes Hit the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2
Basketball created a gem in its “Greater Than” series in 2021 as the Nike Zoom GT Cut has been one of the most sought after performance silhouettes in the sport. Following up on this success, Nike has introduced the Zoom GT Cut 2, featuring several updates to its technical specifications alongside an updated look on-foot. Now, the Zoom GT Cut 2 joins the “Dare to Fly” collection with a snowy colorway.
On-Foot Look at an Alternate Nike SB Dunk Low "Be True"
Each year, celebrates Pride Month with a “Be True” collection that encourages everyone to be themselves. With each capsule, LGBTQIA+ themed colorways of sneakers combine with matching apparel. For 2022, this included a Dunk Low with a wear-away upper, Cortez with multiple Swooshes and more. Now, early pairs of yet another “Be True” Dunk have surfaced.
New Balance Dresses the 550 in Dusty Pink Suede
As New Balance continues to expand the 550 family, they’ve moved away from its standard leather construction to experiment with alternate materials. The throwback, low-cut, ultra-popular basketball-turned-lifestyle model has experimented with CORDURA via a size? collaboration, been coated with canvas as a part of the “Conversations Amongst Us” pack, been bolstered by nubuck via a UNITED ARROWS-exclusive release and even hit with real meteor fragments (though that was a custom). Now, it’s continuing its growth by taking on a dusty pink suede upper.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Joint Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
Quavo and Takeoff have announced the release date of their upcoming joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links. Set to drop on October 7 via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, the record follows the pair’s recent singles “Big Stunna” with Birdman, “Us Vs. Them” with Gucci Mane and the lead single “Hotel Lobby,” which has sold over 500,000 units in the United States and received a gold certification from the RIAA just four months after its release. The duo also unveiled the album art for Only Built For Infinity Links, which shows Quavo and Takeoff wearing the padded denim jacket and 5-pocket denim pants from YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA — two pieces that are available for purchase on the official YEEZY GAP website and Balenciaga.
