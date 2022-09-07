Some High School Games Moved To Thursday Night Because Of the Weather

Futurecast shows a drier scenario across the Tennessee Valley during the day Thursday into Thursday night. Rain chances will be limited and favor northeast Alabama throughout the day.

Thursday’s Futurecast

Here is a look at your Thursday evening forecast for high school football:

Wetter Friday Expected

Futurecast shows scattered showers and possible thunderstorms moving from southeast to northwest across our area from Friday morning into Friday evening.

Rain and storms are likely Friday

Rain likely Friday evening

The chance of rain continues into the weekend. It might be a good idea to take advantage of Thursday as storms return Friday through Sunday.

News 19 Interactive Radar

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.