ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Some High School Games Moved To Thursday Night Because Of the Weather

By Ben Smith, Danielle Dozier
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

Futurecast shows a drier scenario across the Tennessee Valley during the day Thursday into Thursday night. Rain chances will be limited and favor northeast Alabama throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZt04_0hlBI4iZ00
Thursday’s Futurecast

Here is a look at your Thursday evening forecast for high school football:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42av14_0hlBI4iZ00

Wetter Friday Expected

Futurecast shows scattered showers and possible thunderstorms moving from southeast to northwest across our area from Friday morning into Friday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7j3F_0hlBI4iZ00
Rain and storms are likely Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ozjzr_0hlBI4iZ00
Rain likely Friday evening

The chance of rain continues into the weekend. It might be a good idea to take advantage of Thursday as storms return Friday through Sunday.

News 19 Interactive Radar

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Futurecast#Nexstar Media Inc
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

Man wanted for shooting rampage across Memphis in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is in custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis Wednesday night. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. It’s not yet known how many people were killed or injured, but at least one shooting at an AutoZone store was streamed by Kelly on Facebook Live. Another victim was seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy