The Citizen Online
Charles (Charlie) T. Houston, 88, of Fayetteville, Ga.
If you ever met Charles “Charlie” T. Houston, you had an immediate friend. There were no strangers for long in his life. Charlie was born in Fayette County in February of 1934 to Charlie and Zackie Mae Houston. Raised in the Grant Park area of Atlanta, Charlie spoke fondly of his days lifeguarding at the community pool, biking to school, and playing baseball. He joined the Navy early and credited his years of service to helping him become the driven and disciplined man he became and exposing him to parts of the world he never imagined seeing.
nationalblackguide.com
Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers
Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Georgia schools: More guns, more shootings, more security measures
School leaders look for safety measures as disciplinary cases for bringing weapons to school in Georgia have nearly tripled since 2014-15.
Noah’s Ark employees walk off job, cite unsafe working conditions amid board leadership
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — There are internal conflicts between board members and the founders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary that state leaders say are causing operational issues. “We cannot lose Noah’s Ark,” said state Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10. Since mid-August, investigators with the state’s...
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta approves Dunaway rezoning, renovation
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of around 108.531 acres of land at Dunaway Gardens, located at 3218 Roscoe Road in Newnan at their meeting Tuesday. The land will be rezoned from Rural Conservation (RC) to Limited Use Historic (LUH) to expand the venue. According to...
The Citizen Online
The recent 2022 GA State Invitational Champion lives in Fayetteville
The venue, Callaway Gardens Mountain View course; the event, U.S. Kids 2022 Georgia State Invitational. Vivian Lott (age 10 at the time) has a one-shot lead heading to the last hole. She’s been in this position before and knows how important this tee shot is. Vivian sets up to the ball and fires a shot right down the middle of the fairway. “This time will be different!”, she thinks to herself.
Live Design
Glen Haven Baptist Church Adds KLANG:konductor
Glen Haven Baptist Church, just south of Atlanta in McDonough, Georgia, celebrated a milestone this year when the church turned 75 years old. And like more and more older churches, Glen Haven Baptist spent its diamond anniversary looking into the future. In this case, the church saw and installed a new KLANG:konductor, the most powerful and versatile immersive in-ear mixing processor ever, capable of delivering up to 16 immersive mixes and processing 128 input signals at up to 96 kHz with an astonishing internal latency of less than 0.25 ms.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Frances Orene Key late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Deborah Anne Lawrence Administrator's Address: 3870 Nikki Lane Loganville, Georgia 30052 908-80458 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
The Citizen Online
PES Pumpkin Run promises costumed fun October 21
Lace up your shoes for a night of fall fun! Peeples Elementary’s Annual Pumpkin Fun Run is proud to partner with the Peachtree City Rotary Club 18th Elementary Grand Prix Race Series. In addition to the traditional 5K and 1 mile Fun Run, this year will feature the first-ever short-distance Kinder Run for kindergarteners and younger. Costumes are encouraged!
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta’s tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love
Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Georgia’s law enforcement community suffered yet another loss Thursday when a state trooper cadet collapsed during training and later died after being rushed to the hospital, officials said.
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
CBS 46
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
Young Thug, Gunna, 14 others appear in Georgia court in RICO case
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 2: The court session today has concluded. You can watch the full portion of when Judge Ural Glanville addressed lawyers for Young Thug and Gunna in the video player above this story. The full day's court session can be re-viewed here. UPDATE: The court...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County aquatic center designs presented to Board of Commission, community
McDONOUGH — The design of the new Henry County Aquatic Center was unveiled Wednesday. The indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park will feature numerous amenities including a lazy river, water slides, play pool, roof top terrace, concessions and a food truck location. Inside will be a 50-meter (or 164 feet) competitive swimming pool, the same size used for Olympic Games, as well as a therapeutic and recreation pool.
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
