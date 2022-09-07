ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

Charles (Charlie) T. Houston, 88, of Fayetteville, Ga.

If you ever met Charles “Charlie” T. Houston, you had an immediate friend. There were no strangers for long in his life. Charlie was born in Fayette County in February of 1934 to Charlie and Zackie Mae Houston. Raised in the Grant Park area of Atlanta, Charlie spoke fondly of his days lifeguarding at the community pool, biking to school, and playing baseball. He joined the Navy early and credited his years of service to helping him become the driven and disciplined man he became and exposing him to parts of the world he never imagined seeing.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers

Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta approves Dunaway rezoning, renovation

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of around 108.531 acres of land at Dunaway Gardens, located at 3218 Roscoe Road in Newnan at their meeting Tuesday. The land will be rezoned from Rural Conservation (RC) to Limited Use Historic (LUH) to expand the venue. According to...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

The recent 2022 GA State Invitational Champion lives in Fayetteville

The venue, Callaway Gardens Mountain View course; the event, U.S. Kids 2022 Georgia State Invitational. Vivian Lott (age 10 at the time) has a one-shot lead heading to the last hole. She’s been in this position before and knows how important this tee shot is. Vivian sets up to the ball and fires a shot right down the middle of the fairway. “This time will be different!”, she thinks to herself.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Live Design

Glen Haven Baptist Church Adds KLANG:konductor

Glen Haven Baptist Church, just south of Atlanta in McDonough, Georgia, celebrated a milestone this year when the church turned 75 years old. And like more and more older churches, Glen Haven Baptist spent its diamond anniversary looking into the future. In this case, the church saw and installed a new KLANG:konductor, the most powerful and versatile immersive in-ear mixing processor ever, capable of delivering up to 16 immersive mixes and processing 128 input signals at up to 96 kHz with an astonishing internal latency of less than 0.25 ms.
MCDONOUGH, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Frances Orene Key late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Deborah Anne Lawrence Administrator's Address: 3870 Nikki Lane Loganville, Georgia 30052 908-80458 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

PES Pumpkin Run promises costumed fun October 21

Lace up your shoes for a night of fall fun! Peeples Elementary’s Annual Pumpkin Fun Run is proud to partner with the Peachtree City Rotary Club 18th Elementary Grand Prix Race Series. In addition to the traditional 5K and 1 mile Fun Run, this year will feature the first-ever short-distance Kinder Run for kindergarteners and younger. Costumes are encouraged!
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta's tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love

Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
NEWNAN, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County aquatic center designs presented to Board of Commission, community

McDONOUGH — The design of the new Henry County Aquatic Center was unveiled Wednesday. The indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park will feature numerous amenities including a lazy river, water slides, play pool, roof top terrace, concessions and a food truck location. Inside will be a 50-meter (or 164 feet) competitive swimming pool, the same size used for Olympic Games, as well as a therapeutic and recreation pool.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

