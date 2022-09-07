Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
Is Ooblets on Switch?
Wondering if Ooblets is available on the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
Is Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim on Switch?
A new, quirky dating sim is on the market — Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim. But is it on the Nintendo Switch?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
What is the Max Power Level in Destiny 2?
Here is everything you need to know concerning the updated max Power Level in Destiny 2.
Splatoon 3's Story Mode Explained
The details on Splatoon 3's story mode in Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football Manager 2023 Release Date Announced
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Temtem Patch 1.0: What's New
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Release Date
League of Legends developer Riot Games has shown us our first look at their new skin line, Fright Night. Fright Night will be sure to draw eyes thanks to its Tim Burton inspired art style and atmosphere. These skins are the revamped versions of the Gothic skin line voted on in a player-led poll.
Valorant Kohaku & Matsuba Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the new Kohaku & Matsuba bundle coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 2.
When is the Warzone Mobile Reveal?
Call of Duty fans were treated to a quick teaser on Sept. 8 on Activision's newest project, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile but many were left wondering when the official reveal was going to take place. While Warzone's move to mobile has been a long time coming, news regarding this...
Apex YouTuber Shows Off 'Secret' Feature for L-Star
Throughout the majority of Apex Legends' life span, energy weapons have often been overlooked, and the L-Star has gotten the most neglect out of all the energy weapons.
When Does Destiny 2 Season of Plunder End?
With Destiny 2's Season of Plunder off to a successful start, Guardians want to know when it will end.
Valorant Fan Knives: Full List, Price, How to Get
As of Sept. 2020, Valorant only has two fan knives in the entire knife collection. Here is a rundown of the Celestial and the Equilibrium fan knives and how you can get them.
Tower of Fantasy Mirroria Sneak Peek Trailer Released
Here's a breakdown of what to expect with the Tower of Fantasy Vera expansion's Mirroria zone.
How to Get Climbing Gear in Temtem
Temtem players might be wondering how they can get climbing gear
Moving Out 2 Playable Platforms
Moving Out 2 will be playable on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0