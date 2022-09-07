ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends Patch 12.18 Release Date

League of Legends patches brings changes and adjustments to the champions and game. It is essential to stay up-to-date on the patches to ensure the latest updates to the game. League of Legends Patch 12.17 was released this week, but some players may already be wondering when the next patch will be. Here is everything we know about Patch 12.18.
Overwatch 2 Leak Confirms Fox Hero Kiriko

Overwatch 2's long-rumored fox girl hero has been confirmed as coming to the game, per a recent leak. Prominent Overwatch influencer and leaker Naeri has shared a screenshot of Overwatch 2 information that refers to the game's "latest hero Kiriko." Naeri says this is the fox hero Blizzard has been teasing for several months, throughout the Overwatch 2 beta. She will release alongside a Legendary skin called Hinotori Kiriko. Hinotori is Japanese for "phoenix," so the skin will likely be themed after the mythical firebird.
Raven Software Fixes Warzone Battle Hardened Bug

The Battle Hardened Perk bug in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been patched. Since the initial launch of Season 5, one of the louder complaints within the Call of Duty: Warzone community in recent weeks has been a bug causing the Battle Hardened Perk to essentially be worthless. Thankfully, it appears the issue has been nipped in the bud with Raven Software's latest patch.
Apex Legends Pro Believes He's Being Kicked From Games by Hackers

Apex Legends pro player HisWattson believes he's being targeted by hackers, and being kicked from games. Hackers are a problem in almost every multiplayer game imaginable. The more popular a title, the more likely you'll deal with cheaters and the more sophisticated those cheaters tend to be,. Other developers have...
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG

Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch

Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
