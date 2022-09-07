Read full article on original website
League of Legends patches brings changes and adjustments to the champions and game. It is essential to stay up-to-date on the patches to ensure the latest updates to the game. League of Legends Patch 12.17 was released this week, but some players may already be wondering when the next patch will be. Here is everything we know about Patch 12.18.
Overwatch 2's long-rumored fox girl hero has been confirmed as coming to the game, per a recent leak. Prominent Overwatch influencer and leaker Naeri has shared a screenshot of Overwatch 2 information that refers to the game's "latest hero Kiriko." Naeri says this is the fox hero Blizzard has been teasing for several months, throughout the Overwatch 2 beta. She will release alongside a Legendary skin called Hinotori Kiriko. Hinotori is Japanese for "phoenix," so the skin will likely be themed after the mythical firebird.
The Battle Hardened Perk bug in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been patched. Since the initial launch of Season 5, one of the louder complaints within the Call of Duty: Warzone community in recent weeks has been a bug causing the Battle Hardened Perk to essentially be worthless. Thankfully, it appears the issue has been nipped in the bud with Raven Software's latest patch.
Apex Legends pro player HisWattson believes he's being targeted by hackers, and being kicked from games. Hackers are a problem in almost every multiplayer game imaginable. The more popular a title, the more likely you'll deal with cheaters and the more sophisticated those cheaters tend to be,. Other developers have...
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
Here is everything you need to know concerning the updated max Power Level in Destiny 2.
Throughout the majority of Apex Legends' life span, energy weapons have often been overlooked, and the L-Star has gotten the most neglect out of all the energy weapons.
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
Here's how to get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 drops during live streams for Ultimate Kickoff.
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 x Dr Disrespect collab.
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
The details on Splatoon 3's story mode in Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel.
How to unlock the Hoverbike in NBA 2K23 for those looking to move around the city with speed.
With Destiny 2's Season of Plunder off to a successful start, Guardians want to know when it will end.
