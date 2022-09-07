ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

By Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
  • Wall Street has endured a rough stretch, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively losing as much as 24% and 34% of their value.
  • When uncertainty arises, dividend stocks are a smart place to put your money to work.
  • These passive-income powerhouses have the necessary catalysts to make patient investors a lot richer.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Whether you're a tenured investor or have only recently begun putting your money to work in the stock market, it's been a grueling year. Since hitting their respective closing highs, the benchmark S&P 500 and growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite fell into a bear market, with respective peak declines of 24% and 34%.

While bear market drops can be scary given the velocity and unpredictability of moves lower, they're historically also the perfect time to do some shopping. Eventually, all double-digit percentage declines in the major U.S. indexes have been cleared away by bull market rally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxC7m_0hlBHYpf00
Image source: Getty Images.

Dividend stocks can be your golden ticket to riches during a bear market

A bear market decline is also the ideal opportunity to consider putting your money to work in dividend stocks.

Publicly traded companies that pay a dividend are often profitable on a recurring basis and time-tested. These are companies that have seen their fair share of economic contractions and recessions, and they've come out stronger on the other side.

What's more, income stocks have a storied history of handily outperforming their non-paying peers. A J.P. Morgan Asset Management report released in 2013 found that publicly traded companies initiating and increasing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annualized return of 9.5%. By comparison, stocks that didn't pay a dividend clawed their way to a meager 1.6% annualized return over this same 40-year stretch.

However, not all dividend stocks are created equally. Studies have shown that when dividend yields surpass 4%, risk and yield tend to rise in lockstep. In other words, high-yield dividend stocks can often be more trouble than they're worth. But this isn't always the case.

What follows are three ultra-high-yield dividend stocks -- an arbitrary term I'm using to describe stocks with a yield of at least 7% -- that are screaming buys in September and can be trusted to pad income investors' pocketbooks for a long time to come.

Annaly Capital Management: 13.79% yield

The first passive-income powerhouse investors can confidently buy in September is mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) Annaly Capital Management (NLY 1.06%). Annaly's nearly 13.8% yield is the highest on this list, and the company has been averaging a roughly 10% yield over the past two decades.

The mortgage REIT operating model is pretty straightforward. Companies like Annaly aim to borrow money at the lowest short-term rate possible, and use this capital to buy higher-yielding long-term assets, such as mortgage-backed securities (MBS). This is how the industry got its name. As a general rule, the wider the gap (known as "net interest margin") between the averaged yield earned from the assets a mortgage REIT owns minus its average borrowing rate, the more profitable the company.

Transparency is what makes mortgage REITs so attractive from an income standpoint. Simply paying attention to the interest rate yield curve and Federal Reserve monetary policy will tell investors what they need to know about the health of mortgage REITs.

Currently, things are incredibly challenging for Annaly. With the central bank aggressively fighting historically high inflation, short-term borrowing costs are rising. At the same time, the yield curve has flattened, or in some instances inverted. The end result has been declining net interest margin and lower book value for Annaly. I mention book value, because mortgage REITs typically trade close to their respective book value.

However, this is an industry that makes for an excellent bad-news buy. For example, even though higher interest rates are increasing short-term borrowing costs, they'll provide a hearty long-term boost to the MBSs Annaly is buying. Over time, this is a recipe for net interest margin expansion.

Furthermore, the U.S. economy spends a disproportionate amount of time expanding, relative to contracting. As a result, the yield curve spends a lot of time steepening, not flattening, which favors Annaly's bottom line.

If you still need convincing, consider this: $74.9 billion of Annaly's $82.3 billion in total assets are agency securities. An "agency" asset is backed by the federal government in the event of default. This added protection allows Annaly to wisely use leverage to its advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PALOB_0hlBHYpf00
Image source: Getty Images.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 9.52% yield

If you're an income-seeking investor who loves under-the-radar stocks, let me introduce you to business development company (BDC) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT -0.49%). PennantPark has been doling out a monthly payout (yes, monthly!) of $0.095/share for more than seven years.

BDC's come in two forms: those that focus on equity, and those that focus on debt. PennantPark primarily falls into the latter category. Although 13% of its $1.23 billion investment portfolio is tied up in common equity and preferred stock, virtually every penny of the remaining 87% is invested in first-lien secured debt for middle-market companies.

Middle-market companies, which usually have market caps of $2 billion or less, often aren't time-tested, and therefore have limited access to lending markets. PennantPark is able to use to this its advantage and lock in significantly higher yields on the debt it holds.

You might be thinking that focusing its attention on less-proven businesses would lead to higher delinquencies rates -- but this hasn't been the case. Through the first-half of 2022, just two of the 123 companies PennantPark has invested in were on non-accrual, which is the equivalent of delinquent. This doesn't even represent 1% of the company's portfolio on a cost basis.

To build on this point, the company's choice to hold virtually all of its debt portfolio in first-lien secured debt minimizes its long-term risk. First-lien secured debtholders are first in line to be paid if a company has to seek bankruptcy protection.

But arguably the best aspect of PennantPark is that its entire $1.06 billion debt investment portfolio is of the variable-rate variety. Every time the Fed boosts interest rates, the yield PennantPark nets on its first-lien secured debt rises. Over the past nine months (ended June 30, 2022), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's weighted-average yield on its debt investment portfolio rose from 7.4% to 8.5% without it having to lift a finger.

Antero Midstream: 9.04% yield

The third and final ultra-high-yield dividend stock to buy hand over fist in September is energy stock Antero Midstream (AM 0.00%). Despite lowering its quarterly payout by 27% last year (I'll touch on the reasoning for this in a moment), it's still yielding a juicy 9% for shareholders.

For some investors, it's probably still too soon to talk about owning oil and gas stocks. It was just 2-1/2 years ago when COVID-19 lockdowns sent oil and gas demand careening off a cliff. During a very brief period in April 2020, West Texas Intermediate oil future contracts traded at negative $40/barrel.

However, the issues traditional oil and gas stocks contended with during the pandemic haven't impacted Antero Midstream. The reason? Look no further than the company's name.

Midstream operators are effectively energy middleman. In Antero Midstream's case, it operates natural gas gathering and processing assets, as well as provides water delivery and blending solutions for parent Antero Resources (AR 3.64%) in the Appalachia region of the United States. Since 100% of the company's contracts with Antero Resources are fixed-fee, there's transparency as to the company's expected operating cash flow in a given year. This transparency is important, as it allows Antero Midstream's management team to outlay capital for infrastructure projects and its distribution without adversely impacting profitability.

There's also a logical reason for the company's 27% distribution reduction in 2021. With the price for natural gas soaring, Antero Resources wants to boost drilling on Antero Midstream's acreage. The latter reduced its payout to ensure it has ample capital to invest in new infrastructure to handle the increased natural gas drilling on its acreage. The expectation is for Antero Midstream to generate $400 million in incremental free cash flow by 2025 as a result of this move.

It's also worth pointing out that supply constraints for the domestic and global energy complex can't be quickly remedied. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coupled with reduced capital investment caused by the pandemic, should keep natural gas prices elevated for years to come. That's even more incentive for parent Antero Resources to drill.

With most large capital investments now in the rearview mirror, Antero Midstream is expected to see a big uptick in free cash flow beginning in 2023. This should give the company an opportunity to reduce its leverage and become even more attractive on a fundamental basis to the investment community.

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Economy#Dividend Yield#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nasdaq Composite
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy