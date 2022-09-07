ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Earl gets stronger, poses no threat to US

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen this morning and is now generating max sustained winds of 85 mph. That’s the latest word from the National Hurricane Center which pegs the system moving north at 8 mph, parallel to and at a safe distance from Florida.

Because of Earl’s location and movement, it is not a threat to Florida or any other part of the US, but it may bring strong winds and life-threatening rip current risks to the island of Bermuda later this week. By the weekend and early next week, the system may get close to the Canadian Maritimes but as a weaker storm system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlbH8_0hlBGthx00

Hurricane Earl’s steering influences will continue to push the system north over the next couple of days before starting to turn toward the northeast by Friday.

The system is battling strong wind shear for now, but by the weekend, wind shear will be lower, and the system will be able to strengthen further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D82SX_0hlBGthx00

Hurricane Danielle is still spinning out in the Northern Atlantic but is slowing down. Danielle is expected to continue to weaken as it approaches cooler waters. It is possible we will see a few direction changes in the path of Danielle by the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koAin_0hlBGthx00

We are also monitoring some disorganized showers and storms associated with a broad area of low pressure off the coast of Africa. There is a moderate chance for development in the coming five days at 60%. In addition, another wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a day or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzAFd_0hlBGthx00

The next name on the list is Fiona. Be sure you are prepared by counting on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team. You can brush up on your tropical weather knowledge using our NBC2 online hurricane guide+ here!

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
MILTON, FL
L. Cane

The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Tropics#Wind Shear#Canadian
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Wall St titans flocking to Palm Beach have left private school sector unable to meet demand - with applications soaring 100% - and the shortfall has delayed sales of luxury homes as parents struggle to get their children a spot

Wall Street titans fleeing to Florida are putting their migration plans and real estate deals on hold due to a lack of private school openings in Palm Beach. Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of New Yorkers have traded bleak winters for the Sunshine State, but some of the wealthiest among them are running into a significant supply issue - a lack of private schools that rival the elite education their children have been receiving in the Big Apple.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
globalconstructionreview.com

When the levee breaks: How they made Florida’s great lake safe, for now

This year, ground engineering specialist Treviicos expects to finish a decade-long project to shore up the Herbert Hoover Dike enclosing Lake Okeechobee in southern Florida. To make surrounding communities safe from further catastrophic floods, Treviicos inserted 25 miles of cutoff wall inside the 143-mile earthen dam. GCR caught up with them to find out more.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy