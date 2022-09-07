Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Earl gets stronger, poses no threat to US

Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen this morning and is now generating max sustained winds of 85 mph. That’s the latest word from the National Hurricane Center which pegs the system moving north at 8 mph, parallel to and at a safe distance from Florida.

Because of Earl’s location and movement, it is not a threat to Florida or any other part of the US, but it may bring strong winds and life-threatening rip current risks to the island of Bermuda later this week. By the weekend and early next week, the system may get close to the Canadian Maritimes but as a weaker storm system.

Hurricane Earl’s steering influences will continue to push the system north over the next couple of days before starting to turn toward the northeast by Friday.

The system is battling strong wind shear for now, but by the weekend, wind shear will be lower, and the system will be able to strengthen further.

Hurricane Danielle is still spinning out in the Northern Atlantic but is slowing down. Danielle is expected to continue to weaken as it approaches cooler waters. It is possible we will see a few direction changes in the path of Danielle by the weekend.

We are also monitoring some disorganized showers and storms associated with a broad area of low pressure off the coast of Africa. There is a moderate chance for development in the coming five days at 60%. In addition, another wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a day or two.

The next name on the list is Fiona. Be sure you are prepared by counting on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team. You can brush up on your tropical weather knowledge using our NBC2 online hurricane guide+ here!