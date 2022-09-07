Read full article on original website
Coyote slips into Butler County home, finds comfy spot in bathroom like one of the family dogs
TRENTON — A wily coyote that slipped into a home in Trenton early Friday morning and found a comfortable spot in the family bathroom seemed to mean no harm. Nonetheless, police arrived just after 5:15 a.m. and three of them safely evicted the animal and released it back to nature unharmed.
Fox 19
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Kentucky man accused of burying dead woman behind home after night of partying
ELSMERE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man was recently arrested and charged after allegedly burying a missing 28-year-old woman's body. The arrest warrant issued by the Kenton County Police Department alleges that on Sept. 3, the remains of Kadidra Roberts were found in a shallow grave in the woods near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Roberts was reported missing out of Cincinnati by her mother, police said.
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
WKRC
Man accused of raping juvenile at Springfield Township home, threatening her and witness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a juvenile and threatening to kill her, a child and family members if she told anyone. Shawndale Mundy faces rape and intimidation charges. A Springfield Township detective addressed the court Thursday to ask for a high bond for Mundy. Det....
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger
CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
WLWT 5
Charges re-filed in 19-year-old's murder after handling of suspected murder weapon derailed case
CINCINNATI — A murder suspect whose criminal charges were dropped in April is facing murder charges again. Delrico Peoples was charged with murder in the summer of 2019. Police believed he was driving a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy that killed Brandon Phoenix. Phoenix was 19-years-old...
One person shot in downtown Cincinnati; around 15 rounds fired
One person was shot in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning. Police said 15 rounds were fired in the incident.
WLWT 5
Rash of car break-ins in Boone County has neighbors unsettled and police hot on the trail
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning more than four cars were broken into in Boone County, police said. The sheriff's office deputies say this investigation is still underway. Items taken include computers, an iPod and cash. One woman tells WLWT this isn't the first time. "You can tell...
WLWT 5
Father of eight gets his day in court after a crash changed his life
CINCINNATI — A father of eight is finally getting his day in court after a tragic crash changed his life forever. He was permanently disabled after his car was struck by a man fleeing from police. "The next thing I knew I woke up and I was in the...
Fox 59
Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton is continuing to fight after she was taken off life support last week. On Saturday she was transferred to a hospice facility after spending several weeks in a Dayton, Ohio hospital. A local Richmond photographer has used her talents behind the lens to...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in Westwood
CINCINNATI — One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Westwood on Friday. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, three officers responded to 3125 Glenmore Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Riverboat Row in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Riverboat Row in Newport. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Fox 19
Man found shot to death on OTR sidewalk
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in Over-the-Rhine overnight. Officers found his body on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of Elm Street just before midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be in his...
WLWT 5
Family says Milford teen is making progress four months after prom night crash
MILFORD, Ohio — Four months after a Milford teenager was critically injured in a prom night crash on I-275, his family says he's making progress. WLWT reported on this story when it first happened. The teen was driving a three-wheeled vehicle when it crashed on 275. Ariez was taken...
WRBI Radio
Two teens rescued from infant swings
Versailles, IN — First responders were called Labor Day afternoon to Pangburn Park in Versailles after two teenage girls became stuck in the infant playground swings. Police officers were able to remove one of the girls, but the second teen had to be cut out of the swing by firefighters.
WLWT 5
One injured after overnight shooting downtown
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the downtown area. Police got reports of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Friday at Sixth Street between Elm and Race. When police arrived, they found a person shot. The shooting victim was taken to UC...
Fox 19
Family fears for Newport man missing for three weeks
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Newport man who disappeared three weeks ago. Kenneth Webster, 27, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a friend dropped him off at the family’s home in Newport. His family reported him missing the next day.
Cincinnati: Man Found Shot Near Findley Market
Cincinnati: Man Found Shot Near Findley Market
