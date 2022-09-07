ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHY ROC: Unique brewery opening near Neighborhood of Play in Downtown Rochester

By Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikShQ_0hlBG7rg00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for something fun to do this fall? A new brewery is opening its doors in downtown Rochester.

Nine Spot Brewing officially opens this month at 190 Monroe Avenue. It’s a craft brewery and taproom concept that will be filled with locally-grown ingredients and unique products.

“We’re creating a New York-centric brewery that’s not gonna be your traditional brewer. We’re looking at creating more of a community gathering place and working to kind of diversify the community and really bring about that Neighborhood of Play there,” said Marina Nothnagle, the Owner and General Manager of the brewery.

Nothnagle and her husband are the operators of the business. They say everything they will be doing at the brewery incorporates some aspect of New York history, culture and agriculture, including their business name.

“In my research, I came across that the New York state insect is actually the Nine-Spotted Ladybug, which is actually an endangered species, and it just fit with our message and really promoting something that isn’t already popular,” Nothnagle said.

“By using the ladybug as our emblem, it’s also a good talking piece to get the conversation started about all the great things that New York state has to offer.”

The brewery will be opening near the Strong National Museum of Play and Nothnagle said they were excited about joining the downtown community.

“When we started our research on what areas we’d like to develop in, we kept coming back to that neighborhood,” she said. “We’re huge fans of the other breweries in the neighborhood and we thought that it would be, with all the development going on with Strong and the hotel down there, that it was just a no-brainer to really be in that neighborhood.”

The brewery will serve New York-inspired dishes, like chicken riggies, beef on weck, and house-made pizza logs. They will also have a variety of wines, spirits, hard ciders and non-alcoholic beverages.

“It won’t just be for your beer drinker. We really want to create a nice community gathering space for everybody in the area,” Nothnagle said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xbz9_0hlBG7rg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321lAq_0hlBG7rg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBVdb_0hlBG7rg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20usBN_0hlBG7rg00

If you’d like to try Nine Spot Brewing before they open, you can find their products at stores across the region.

Nine Spot Brewing can be reached at (585) 506-8093 or info@ninespotbrewing.com . They will also have space to rent for events.

For more on Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
State
New York State
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5

Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
ROCHESTER, NY
PLANetizen

‘Freeways Without Futures’ Spotlights Freeway Removal Efforts

Writing in the Congress for New Urbanism’s (CNU) Public Square, Lauren Mayer reports on some of the freeways most nominated for CNU’s next biannual Freeways Without Futures report, which “highlights the efforts of local campaign organizers and activists seeking to revitalize their communities by dismantling the city highways that burden them with the significant health hazards of vehicle exhaust, a loss of local businesses and services, and streets that are hostile to pedestrians.”
SYRACUSE, NY
visitrochester.com

Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY

Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Alcoholic Beverages#Brewery#Breweries#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Owner
townandtourist.com

14 Best Brunch Spots In Rochester, NY (Best Cafes, Diners, & Bistros)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Going out for brunch is one of the best ways to spend a weekend morning. However, when you’re on vacation, you should be having brunch every morning. If you’re going to be visiting Rochester, NY, you may be wondering what some of the best brunch spots in the area are.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Messenger

Clifton Springs consignment shop turns 50

CLIFTON SPRINGS — A popular retail store in downtown Clifton Springs that has been providing shoppers with new-to-you pairs of men’s or ladies’ jeans or pants, toddler clothes, vases and a whole lot more is celebrating 50 years. According to Joan Griswold, the manager of Second Seasons...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
News 8 WROC

Orbital Farms makes honey from Rochester wildflowers

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have seen this eye-popping logo — a sci-fi bee — around town from Orbital Farms. They are a honey maker minutes from the center of Rochester, and provide honey to bars, restaurants, and businesses like Balsam Bagels across the Rochester area. This local honey maker is a backyard business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local British-owned business reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Local businesses are heartbroken over the loss of Queen Elizabeth. The Old Toad, a traditional British pub here in Rochester, has been in business for over 30 years. The Old Toad isn’t the only British bar in the Rochester area. The Sheffield on Monroe Avenue is also British-owned....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy