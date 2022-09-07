ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Property purchase on table for Schenectady food market

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKL4Y_0hlBFb1u00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady County Legislature passed a resolution through committee Tuesday night to purchase 754 State Street in Schenectady, in hopes of building a food market there. To take effect, the resolution must also pass during the regular meeting of the legislature on Sept. 13.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Several neighborhoods within Schenectady have been identified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service as low-income census tracts where a significant number or share of residents is more than a half-mile from the nearest supermarket.

“We’ve been looking for ways to bring a food market to this part of the city so families can more easily access healthy and affordable food,” said Schenectady County Legislator Gary Hughes, Chair of the Economic Development & Planning Committee. “Our goal is to use ARPA funds to invest in projects like this, that will have a lasting impact on our community. We think this is an ideal location due to its proximity to areas that have been identified as lacking access to healthy, fresh foods, and that our pledge to invest up to $3 million to construct the market will help us attract a developer that will make this project a reality.”

Board approves report lowering farm overtime threshold

The property at 754 State Street is just over two acres, includes a large building, and is accessible from both Albany Street and State Street. The legislature has asked the County’s Director of Economic Development and Planning to develop a Request for Proposals (RFP), which would provide up to $3 million to construct a food market on the property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
schenectadymetroplex.com

Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady County, NY
Business
Schenectady, NY
Business
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
Schenectady County, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7

New Brewery in Saratoga County With Beautiful Views & Brews

There is a new brewery in northern Saratoga County that is quite unique. The beautiful setting helps patrons enjoy the farm setting and several different brews that were made on-site from ingredients that were grown right on their farm. Dancing Grain is a "field-to-glass farm brewery." Dancing Grain Farm Brewery...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WUPE

LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Q 105.7

More Luxury Apartments Going up on 17 Acres in Saratoga Springs

More apartments are going up. But these won't be your average apartments. Many amenities are planned and they will fit in nicely in Saratoga Springs on seventeen acres. These aren't your average apartments and townhouses. A developer wants to build apartments and townhouses on seventeen acres next to the Saratoga Springs Amtrak Train Station. Prime Construction of Cohoes will build the dwellings along with a swimming pool, putting greens, outdoor pizza ovens, and a dog park. The development will be built north of Route 29 according to the Albany Business Review.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Hughes
schenectadymetroplex.com

RAD Soap Co. Cuts the Ribbon on New Glenville Facility

Today Metroplex joined officials from the Schenectady County Legislature, the Town of Glenville, the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and others to cut the ribbon on RAD Soap Co.’s new production and office facility in Glenville. More information on RAD Soap can be found from our earlier announcement on...
GLENVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Arpa
104.5 The Team

Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit

It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NEWS10 ABC

Washington Park Lake House to host recovery event

"Recovery in the Park" is an annual celebration of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, for the community at large. It will be held for the first time since 2019 this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington Park Lake House in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Annual charity tasting back at Schuylerville park

At the start of October, visitors to Hudson Crossing Park can enjoy a spread of local foods - and benefit area organizations helping the community - while they enjoy the park's own samplings of nature along the Champlain Canal riverfront. The Tasting on the Hudson is back for its 15th year at the park.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy