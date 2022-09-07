Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Could Aaron Judge be next Yankees captain? Derek Jeter weighs in
Derek Jeter was asked if he believes Aaron Judge should be the next Yankee since Jeter himself to be named captain, and Jeter had a thoughtful response.
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Mike Francesa freaks out about Mets retiring SF Giants legend Willie Mays' number
For some reason, Mike Francesa is furious that the Mets retired Willie Mays' number.
Rays’ most random trade deadline add outplaying Juan Soto is Yankees’ nightmare
Phew, good news! Despite lingering on the fringes of the conversation because of their ability to assemble a dynamite prospect package, the Tampa Bay Rays didn’t trade for Juan Soto on Aug. 2, just like they didn’t sign Freddie Freeman out of the Yankees’ clutches this offseason (and the Yankees, uh, didn’t sign him either).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Digest
SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect
Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2