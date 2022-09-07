ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
live5news.com

Police: Man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North Charleston Friday night. Nastardumus Denzel Johnson, 22, of North Charleston, was arrested and hit with multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and pointing and presenting a firearm.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery. Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Cottageville, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Colleton Co#Uxd445#Crocs
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies issue warrants for 18-year-old suspect in Ladson DMV shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained warrants for a man wanted in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office. La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18, of Summerville, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Caretaker charged in disabled man's abuse at Moncks Corner facility

MONCKS CORNER — A 22-year-old caretaker has been arrested on allegations she struck a disabled man, breaking his nose, at a residential care facility. Keontae O. Gaddist was booked Sept. 7 into the Berkeley County jail on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault and battery.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old man wanted in Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office is in custody. La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy