Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Police: Man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North Charleston Friday night. Nastardumus Denzel Johnson, 22, of North Charleston, was arrested and hit with multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and pointing and presenting a firearm.
Alleged shoplifter arrested after trying to pull gun on Summerville police
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) arrested a man after he tried to pull a gun on police when they confronted him for suspicious behavior in a clothing store. According to SPD, officers were called to the Ross Azalea Square Boulevard location on September 4 after the manager reported two men who […]
live5news.com
Investigators arrest 2 following deadly Colleton Co. armed robbery
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and his girlfriend were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Friday morning after a deadly armed robbery. Richard Campodonico is charged with murder, first-degree Burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Andrews currently is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
WTGS
Sheriffs: Beaufort County man arrested for shooting into a vehicle
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at a woman early Friday morning. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to 147 Shanklin Rd. in Burton where they learned a man had fired at two women in a vehicle. Deputies said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
live5news.com
City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 2,...
abcnews4.com
Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
Police looking to identify suspect in attempted strong arm robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man connected to an attempted strong arm robbery that happened in downtown Charleston last month. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on August 20th on Walnut Street. Police said the male suspect is approximately in his 30s and described as 6′ […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
live5news.com
Deputies issue warrants for 18-year-old suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained warrants for a man wanted in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office. La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18, of Summerville, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault and...
Video shows golf cart theft from Mount Pleasant neighborhood
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating a golf cart theft from the I’On community. Inspector Don Calabrese tells News 2 that 10 golf carts have been stolen in the town so far this year, seven of which were unsecured. The latest theft happened on September 7, according to […]
NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
The Post and Courier
Caretaker charged in disabled man's abuse at Moncks Corner facility
MONCKS CORNER — A 22-year-old caretaker has been arrested on allegations she struck a disabled man, breaking his nose, at a residential care facility. Keontae O. Gaddist was booked Sept. 7 into the Berkeley County jail on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault and battery.
live5news.com
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-year-old man wanted in Tuesday’s shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles Office is in custody. La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated...
Comments / 2