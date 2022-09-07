Read full article on original website
Jonesie
3d ago
What About the Middle Schools?? Electric Police Cars? Are You Kidding Me?? So Much More Needed and This Is What You Spend It On!!! Why Don't You Get The Police To Watch the Cars Flying By the School When Kids Are Entering and Exciting!
Reply
3
Related
Parents discuss level of involvement in grades, topics at school
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System saw a big turnout for Wednesdays school board meeting because the parents’ bill of rights policy was on the agenda. Many parents made their case on why they should have more involvement in their child’s education. “As a dad with kids in this school system, […]
wtoc.com
SCCPSS school board leaders discuss bus driver shortage, parent’s rights
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham school board is hearing from staff Wednesday once again about a shortage of bus drivers. The transportation lead director told school board members this year buses were on time picking and dropping kids off for school 72 percent of the time. Meaning buses were late about 28 percent of the time.
claxtonenterprise.com
Soft Lockdown lifted at Claxton Elementary School
Claxton Elementary School (CES) was placed on a soft lockdown this morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. but was lifted just five minutes later. ECCSS stated an unauthorized parent arrived on campus and attempted to check out two students from school. School Resource Officer Rhiannon Cason was on campus and immediately contacted the Claxton Police Department (CPD) for assistance. Within five minutes, the individual was in custody. All students and employees are safe. The lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m.
wtoc.com
Library card sign-up month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Library Association holds National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the start of each school year to encourage young students to get their cards - and access to books. Lola Shelton-Council is the interim director of the Live Oak Public Libraries and she has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community is invited to attend drop-in for the Statesboro Village Builders initiative Saturday
Join the Statesboro Village Builders for a drop-in community event on Saturday, September, 10th, from 1-4pm at the Honey Bowen Building on Max Lockwood Dr. The purpose of the event is to engage the community in open dialogue about the resources needed to help Statesboro’s children become their best selves.
wtoc.com
S.C. superintendent in Hampton Co. as state funding is going to new high school
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman presented a big check to the Hampton County School District on Thursday. $52 million of state funding is going towards the new Hampton County High School. 62 acres will soon be turned into a school that will house up to 1,000 students.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Commission discusses gun violence
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County continues the battle against gun violence, County Commissioners are hoping a new resolution will bring awareness to the on-going issue. Some commissioners say the resolution sparks conversation but others expressed concerns. The resolution the Chatham County commission took up today does not...
County Commissioners honor local youth, approve cryptocurrency mine
Bulloch County Commissioners met during regular session for their bi-monthly meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. The commissioner’s meeting began with a special presentation honoring youth state champions in track and baseball. Commissioner Curt Deal announced after the presentation that the Harrison Deal Scholarship Fund implemented this...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtoc.com
Hilton Head town leaders give updates on their strategic plan
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Heading into the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the town of Hilton Head put a strategic plan in place for the first time in the island’s history. Thursday, the town did a mid-year update. Hilton Head town leaders invited members of the public into an open...
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
wtoc.com
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern ROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - ROTC students at Georgia Southern University gathered early this morning to remember the first responders who gave their lives trying to rescue others. For Georgia Southern ROTC students, this morning’s PT takes on a whole deeper meaning. Section by section, they ran the steps of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Melanie Sapp
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When you find something you love to do you stick with it. And for more than 2 decades, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been teaching in the place where she grew up. Meet Melanie Sapp from Wayne County. The best part about being...
wtoc.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new forensic pathology suite is now complete at the Beaufort County coroner’s office. The new area allows the coroner to be able to perform autopsies locally. The county council approved the half a million-dollar project as part of their $142 million budget in May.
WJCL
United Way of the Coastal Empire kicks off 2022 campaign to help families in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The United Way of the Coastal Empire is kicking off its 2022 campaign to help families in need throughout coastal Georgia. Learn more about the fall campaign and how to give here. “There is no success without teamwork,” said Campaign Chair Cindy Robinett. “It takes all...
wtoc.com
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Applications open for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the cost of home repairs on the rise the City of Hinesville is offering some help to homeowners in need. The City of Hinesville has opened up applications for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. City Manager Kenneth Howard says it helps get home repairs to those who need it.
WJCL
Savannah Police accepting applications for citizens police academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is currently accepting applications for its fall session of the Citizens Police Academy. The 13-week program will begin September 19. It's designed to allow participants to informally interact with members of the department and the local criminal justice system. Participants will hear...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School
SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
Comments / 1