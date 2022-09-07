Claxton Elementary School (CES) was placed on a soft lockdown this morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. but was lifted just five minutes later. ECCSS stated an unauthorized parent arrived on campus and attempted to check out two students from school. School Resource Officer Rhiannon Cason was on campus and immediately contacted the Claxton Police Department (CPD) for assistance. Within five minutes, the individual was in custody. All students and employees are safe. The lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m.

CLAXTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO