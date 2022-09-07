ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save big on the Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 with this epic Vodafone deal

UK residents, take note: Vodafone is currently offering an exciting trade-in deal for folks looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4. Send the carrier an eligible device before 23rd September and you could receive up to £600 off a new Samsung foldable!

The deal is one of Vodafone's "Unbeatable Trade-In" offers, a program that compares prices with the competition to ensure that customers are getting the best price for their eligible smartphones. The Vodafone website breaks the process down to three steps: use the carrier's specialized Trade In Tool (in the Vodafone app) to see if your device is eligible for the deal, pick out a Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, and send in the phone to receive the credits. Whatever price you're quoted by the Trade In Tool gets locked in, so you don't need to worry about promotions changing later on.

Get the maximum savings and this trade-in deal could drop the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 down to just £37 per month for 36 months with a £49 upfront cost. Similarly, with the right trade-in, you could get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for £19 per month for 36 months with £29 upfront. Take advantage of the deal before 29th September and you'll also be eligible to claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds from Samsung. That's an additional value of £219!

If you're still on the fence, think about it this way: 97% of devices that are traded in to Vodafone get resold to consumers, and any devices that aren't resold get recycled. This means that, in addition to saving some cash, you'll also giving your old phone a new life and doing something good for the environment.

Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOmd9_0hlBEgPK00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save up to £600 with trade-in at Vodafone

Vodafone subscribers, rejoice! Trade in an eligible device using Vodafone's Trade In Tool before 23rd September and you could receive up to £600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB), bringing the cost down to just £37 per month for 36 months (after a onetime £49 payment).

The deal also gives you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds if you order the phone before 29th September. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHgQd_0hlBEgPK00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to £600 with trade-in at Vodafone

Just like the offer above, if you send Vodafone an eligible device before 23rd September, you could save up to £600 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This deal drops the cost down to £19 per month for 36 months after a £29 upfront payment. You'll also be able to claim the free pair of wireless earbuds from Samsung! View Deal

