ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGzij_0hlBEYIO00
1 of 6

Chelsea’s new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced.

Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea’s recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.

Graham Potter, currently manager of Premier League team Brighton, was set to hold talks with Chelsea with a view to replacing Tuchel.

Chelsea was renowned for regularly changing managers in the 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who had to sell the London club after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.

Boehly was the face of the consortium that bought Chelsea for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in May and, despite having little soccer experience, quickly made himself chairman as well as interim sporting director in charge of transfers.

Not only has he overseen a record splurge on new players, Boehly has now decided Tuchel — the coach who led Chelsea to the Champions League title last year — is no longer the right person to lead the team in the new era.

The decision to fire Tuchel, who was manager for 20 months, came a day after Chelsea surprisingly lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match of the Champions League. Chelsea has also lost two of its first six games — to Leeds and Southampton — in an underwhelming start to the Premier League that has seen the team’s new signings fail to gel. Chelsea is in sixth place.

Tuchel has been a frustrated and prickly figure after matches this season. In interviews after the loss to Dinamo, he said “everything is missing” when asked to sum up Chelsea’s performance and complained that his players “lacked hunger.”

In a feisty Premier League game against Tottenham, Tuchel was sent off — along with rival manager Antonio Conte — and later fined after they went head-to-head in a post-match scuffle because Tuchel failed to let go of his grip in the traditional handshake.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” Chelsea said in a statement, which also said Tuchel “will rightly have a place” in the club’s history.

After all, the 49-year-old German guided Chelsea to the Champions League title less than six months after taking over as manager in January 2021, as the replacement for Frank Lampard. Tuchel only had one full season at the helm and that saw Chelsea eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League — to eventual champion Real Madrid — before finishing third in the Premier League, 19 points behind champion Manchester City. Chelsea also reached both domestic cup finals, losing each of them to Liverpool in penalty shootouts.

Chelsea’s form dipped in the second half of last season because of the turbulence caused by the change of ownership. It was a wild offseason at Stamford Bridge, too, with dozens of players — including Cristiano Ronaldo — linked with a move to the London club as Boehly looked to make his presence felt in the transfer market.

Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella came in for big fees, before the final days of the transfer window saw Chelsea spend 75 million pounds ($87 million) on French center back Wesley Fofana and then bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to plug a gap in its striker options after it sent Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan.

Aubameyang cited playing under Tuchel before — at Borussia Dortmund — as a benefit of the move and was handed a debut against Dinamo. That proved to be Tuchel’s last game in charge, perhaps leaving Aubameyang’s long-term status uncertain.

That will depend who comes in to replace Tuchel and Potter is the favorite, having reportedly been granted the opportunity to speak to Chelsea at the start of his fourth season with Brighton, which is in fourth place in the Premier League.

The 47-year-old Potter has no real experience of handling a squad of star players but is highly regarded for his tactical astuteness and entertaining style of play and is widely viewed as one of the most talented young English coaches. He started his coaching career at unheralded Swedish club Ostersund, which he led from the country’s fourth tier into the Europa League where the team advanced to the knockout stage before losing over two legs to Arsenal despite winning the second game 2-1 at Emirates Stadium.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked. Pochettino has experience of overseeing a locker room of egos — he led a PSG team containing Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar — and has been out of work since parting ways with the French champions in July.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach,” Chelsea said.

The team’s next game is at Fulham on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Neymar
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender

Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term. The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham. He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this...
SOCCER
The Guardian

European roundup: Bayern held by Stuttgart, Napoli and Milan grab wins

Bayern Munich conceded a stoppage-time equaliser scored by the VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy from the penalty spot, as the champions endured a third consecutive Bundesliga draw. The game started well for Bayern, with Mathys Tel scoring their opener in the 36th minute. The France youth international Tel, who at...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#American#English#Los Angeles Dodgers#Russian#British#The Champions League
Yardbarker

Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash

It wasn't the start Manchester United were expecting in Europe's second-tier competition, losing to a Real Sociedad side that they were expected to beat. Erik Ten Hag's side suffered a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton before being humiliated 4-0 by Brentford in their second game of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea owners will not judge Graham Potter on Champions League qualification

Chelsea’s new owners will not judge Graham Potter’s first campaign at Stamford Bridge on Champions League qualification, the PA news agency understands.Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would be thought to consider a top-four Premier League finish and a strong Champions League run as a successful first term for new boss Potter.But the co-controlling Blues owners will not hold former Brighton boss Potter to those targets, it is understood, as part of their long-term planning.Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022So Boehly and Eghbali would be understood...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, Chelsea, Player Ratings: A sad trombone for the Tuchel Era

NB. Sort of forgot about this game; in fairness, so did the players. Anyway... 1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.5) Kepa was probably always likely to rotate in for this game, being one of our easier Champions League group stage matches, at least on paper (and with only one domestic Cup match scheduled before the World Cup overall), but given Édouard Mendy’s form, nagging injuries, and seemingly flagging confidence, it turned into not only an obvious choice but a potential audition as well given what’s happened since. Graham Potter loves to involve his goalkeeper in build-up and passing, and that just might be Kepa’s music.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A live stream: How to watch Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli online, team news, predictions, odds

There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
Daily Mail

Napoli 1-0 Spezia: Unlikely hero Giacomo Raspadori's nets a minute from time to send the Azzurri top... but manager Luciano Spalletti is sent off after late touchline scuffle involving visitors' coaching staff

For a team that lost its captain, all-time leading scorer and defensive stalwart in the offseason, Napoli has filled in the holes masterfully. With every match, it seems, they discovers a new weapon. After midfielder Piotr Zielinski shined in the shock 4-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, reserve...
SOCCER
AFP

Potter hot favourite to replace sacked Tuchel at Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is odds-on favourite to take over at Chelsea following the surprise sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season. Potter, who has been touted as a future England manager, has won many admirers for his attractive playing style and has Brighton sitting fourth in the early Premier League table despite operating on a small budget.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gregg Berhalter doesn’t seem too broken up about Thomas Tuchel being fired

Count Gregg Berhalter among the American observers who weren’t exactly devastated to see Thomas Tuchel sacked as Chelsea head coach. Tuchel was let go on Wednesday with the season just a month old, with Chelsea moving quickly to replace him with Brighton head coach Graham Potter the next day. U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic struggled for consistent playing time under Tuchel this season, starting just one game and often playing out of position at wingback when he did see the field. With just two months remaining until the World Cup, it’s not surprising that the USMNT head coach appears to be...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Sports in Britain resume, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Wearing black armbands, test cricketers from England and South Africa held a minute’s silence before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval. Over to the west of London, golfers from around the world paused their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed. There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch of more than 70 years who died at the age of 96 on Thursday. In the United States, a horse bred by the queen won a race at Pimlico in Baltimore.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy